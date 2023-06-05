2 Nvidia supercomputers to be built in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Nvidia Corporation announced last week that two supercomputers will be built with its hardware in Taiwan.

At Computex Taipei, which took place between May 30 - June 2, Nvidia announced two out of four new supercomputers will be made with its Grace Hopper hardware in Taiwan, reported HPC Wire. The two in Taiwan will be Taiwania 4 and Taipei-1, while the other two will be Helios and Israel-1.

Taiwania 4 will be composed of 44 nodes powered by Nvidia's Grace CPU Superchip, which consists of two Arm-based Grace CPUs in one package. These nodes will be networked using the firm's Quantum-2 InfiniBand.

This supercomputer will be constructed by ASUS and located at the National Center for High-Performance Computing (NCHC) which is operated by the National Applied Research Laboratories (NARLabs). The NCHC is reportedly planning to use Taiwania 4 for atmospheric modeling to deal with global warming while using one of the "most energy-efficient CPU-based supercomputers in Asia," stated NCHC.

Nvidia will own and operate Taipei-1, which is expected to have a wider range of uses. It will feature 64 DGX H100 systems and 64 Omniverse-focused OVX systems.

Each DGX will include eight H100 GPUs and two Intel Xeon Platinum 8480C CPUs with a supercomputer designed for "heavy AI workloads," reported Data Center Dynamics, while each OVX will have four L40 GPUs and a BlueField-3 DPU.

Along with climate science, applications planned for the new system include healthcare, robotics, and industrial digital twins. National Taiwan University will be one of the supercomputer's first users and will utilize the system to study speech learning by large language models (LLMs).