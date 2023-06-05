Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

2 Nvidia supercomputers to be built in Taiwan

Taiwania 2 to be used for climate science, Taipei-1 for healthcare, robotics, industrial digital twins

  380
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/05 16:34
File photo of Taiwania 2. (National Center for High-performance Computing photo)

File photo of Taiwania 2. (National Center for High-performance Computing photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Nvidia Corporation announced last week that two supercomputers will be built with its hardware in Taiwan.

At Computex Taipei, which took place between May 30 - June 2, Nvidia announced two out of four new supercomputers will be made with its Grace Hopper hardware in Taiwan, reported HPC Wire. The two in Taiwan will be Taiwania 4 and Taipei-1, while the other two will be Helios and Israel-1.

Taiwania 4 will be composed of 44 nodes powered by Nvidia's Grace CPU Superchip, which consists of two Arm-based Grace CPUs in one package. These nodes will be networked using the firm's Quantum-2 InfiniBand.

This supercomputer will be constructed by ASUS and located at the National Center for High-Performance Computing (NCHC) which is operated by the National Applied Research Laboratories (NARLabs). The NCHC is reportedly planning to use Taiwania 4 for atmospheric modeling to deal with global warming while using one of the "most energy-efficient CPU-based supercomputers in Asia," stated NCHC.

Nvidia will own and operate Taipei-1, which is expected to have a wider range of uses. It will feature 64 DGX H100 systems and 64 Omniverse-focused OVX systems.

Each DGX will include eight H100 GPUs and two Intel Xeon Platinum 8480C CPUs with a supercomputer designed for "heavy AI workloads," reported Data Center Dynamics, while each OVX will have four L40 GPUs and a BlueField-3 DPU.

Along with climate science, applications planned for the new system include healthcare, robotics, and industrial digital twins. National Taiwan University will be one of the supercomputer's first users and will utilize the system to study speech learning by large language models (LLMs).
Nvidia
Nvidia AI
NVIDIA Corp.
Nvidia H100 GPUs
supercomputer
supercomputers
Taiwania
Taiwania 4
Taipei-1

RELATED ARTICLES

Nvidia's Jensen Huang to meet with Foxconn's Young Liu
Nvidia's Jensen Huang to meet with Foxconn's Young Liu
2023/06/02 17:43
Taiwan’s MediaTek to use Cortex-X4 by Arm for new Dimensity chip
Taiwan’s MediaTek to use Cortex-X4 by Arm for new Dimensity chip
2023/05/31 16:27
Taiwan’s MediaTek teaming up with Nvidia on AI and car technology
Taiwan’s MediaTek teaming up with Nvidia on AI and car technology
2023/05/30 16:28
Taiwan's AI godfather, Nvidia CEO draws massive crowds at Computex
Taiwan's AI godfather, Nvidia CEO draws massive crowds at Computex
2023/05/30 16:00
AI presents 'golden opportunity' for Taiwan companies: Nvidia CEO
AI presents 'golden opportunity' for Taiwan companies: Nvidia CEO
2023/05/29 17:17