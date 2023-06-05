AIT Chair visits Taiwan, says US will not pick sides in Taiwan's presidential election

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Chairperson Laura Rosenberger spoke to local media on Monday (June 5), emphasizing the U.S. will not pick sides in Taiwan's presidential election on January 13, 2024.

In a prepared speech on Monday, Rosenberger said Taiwan is a beacon of regional democracy, and the U.S. believes that Taiwan will hold a free, fair, and democratic presidential election, per CNA. "The United States will not take sides in Taiwan's general election, and also opposes interference by external forces," said Rosenberger.

Local media asked Rosenberger if she would meet with any of the major presidential candidates, noting that Taiwan People's Party (TPP) candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) is currently out of the country.

Rosenberger replied she had already interacted with several presidential candidates during her last visit to Taiwan. She also visited Taiwanese politicians during their trips to the U.S., and she values this type of interaction.

When asked which presidential candidate is more "familiar" to the U.S., Rosenberger reiterated that interaction with Taiwanese presidential candidates is a long-standing U.S. tradition. She said the U.S. will cooperate and maintain a strong relationship with any elected leader.

Later in the media session, reporters asked whether President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) might represent Taiwan in this year's upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum hosted in the U.S.

Rosenberger said that Taiwan is an important APEC partner and partner of the U.S. She noted Taiwan has previously sent ministerial-level officials to the event, such as Minister Without Portfolio John Deng (鄧振中), and looks forward to Taiwan's continued participation in APEC.

Regarding the recent signing of a U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade and whether it will resolve double taxation issues for Taiwanese businesses, she said the U.S. is aware of this matter and the need for resolution.

Rosenberger will continue her visit to Taiwan until Saturday (June 10).