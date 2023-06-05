Eswatini Deputy Prime Minister arrives in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) welcomed the arrival of Eswatini Deputy Prime Minister Themba Masuku, who landed in Taipei on Monday (June 5).

This is the third senior Eswatini government official to visit Taiwan, following Prime Minister Cleopas Sipho Dlamini in March 2023 and King Mswati III in October 2022, MOFA said in a press release. Masuku’s trip demonstrates the importance Eswatini attaches to its historical bond with Taiwan, the ministry added.

During his visit, Masuku will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and attend a banquet hosted by Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮). He will also meet with Labor Minister Hsu Ming-chun (許銘春) to exchange views on bilateral cooperation, MOFA said.

In addition, Masuku will visit Nawei Industries, a Taiwanese company that has invested in Eswatini, to understand the investment and business needs of Taiwanese businesses in the African nation. Masuku’s delegation includes Deputy Principal Secretary Lomakhosi Goodness Dlamini, Director of the Office of Social Welfare Mcusi Shongwe, and assistant economist Njabulo Ndzinisa.

Eswatini is an important ally of Taiwan and has consistently voiced support for its inclusion in international organizations. At the 76th World Health Assembly, which took place in April, the Eswatini Minister of Health advocated for Taiwan’s participation, MOFA said.

The foreign ministry thanked the Eswatini government and people for their unwavering support for Taiwan and pointed out that this year marks the 55th anniversary of the independence of Eswatini and the establishment of diplomatic relations with Taiwan. MOFA pledged to continue working with Eswatini to deepen the bilateral friendship and enhance the well-being of the people of both nations.