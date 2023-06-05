Alexa
Sea turtle nesting season causes protests over Taiwan music festival

Little Liuqiu Venice Music Festival upsets residents, citing damage to ecology, sea turtle habitat conservation

By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/05 14:31
Protecting the beach for sea turtle nesting. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Residents were shocked when posters appeared for the Little Liuqiu Venice Music Festival, scheduled on Saturday (June 10), which was supposed to take place in an important sea turtle conservation area, per PTS.

From May to October each year, sea turtles come ashore to lay their eggs on Venice Beach, a precious part of local ecology. "If this music festival is located near the beach, then all of our years of sea turtle conservation will be done in vain," said a tour guide surnamed Chen (陳).

The festival was to take place on a concrete-covered patch of public land next to the beach. "Besides putting up posters, we have indicated that after 5 p.m. we will have staff prohibiting people from entering the beach," said a festival organizer.

Organizers alleged relevant paperwork had been sent to the district office. However, Liuqiu Township Chief Chen Guo-tsai (陳國在) said, “They had to get approval from our district office, and they didn’t do that. After we discussed the matter, we confirmed that we would not give our approval."

Environmentalists worry music concert could disturb young sea turtles. (CNA photo)

In addition, many activities like swimming, surfing, and driving all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), are banned on Venice Beach, due to dangerous seas. Yilan County Government said these activities could result in a fine between NT$10,000 and NT$50,000 (US$300-1,600).

Despite potentially benefitting from the influx of tourists, some local vendors also expressed their opposition to the festival. "First, it is too noisy. Second, the lighting will interfere with the ecology," said one local vendor.
