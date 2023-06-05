Alexa
Food Taipei 2023 features sustainability, future trends

Event presents new trends in global food, packaging industries

  302
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/05 14:09
2022 Food Taipei. (Bureau of Foreign Trade photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Food Taipei Mega Shows 2023, taking place between June 14-17, will showcase some of the most innovative trends in the global industry, with a dose of sustainability.

More than 1,300 companies from 32 countries will participate, according to the organizer, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA). There will be over 4,000 booths at the event venue, Nangang Exhibition Center Halls 1 and 2.

Exhibitions include Food Taipei to Foodtech Taipei, Bio/Pharmatech Taiwan, Taipei Pack, and Taiwan HORECA, on a scale not seen since pandemic-induced border restrictions. There will also be new countries and regions joining the pavilion, such as the U.K., Paraguay, and Japan’s Kyushu, in which the event can serve as a potential springboard for businesses wishing to enter the Asian market, said TAITRA.

Food for the future, food safety, and sustainability are the themes for this year's food show, which will highlight organic and plant-based foods, automated machinery, cutting-edge packaging technologies, energy efficiency, and low-carbon solutions.

The expo will also feature activities such as dietitians’ lectures, networking opportunities for potential buyers, new product launches, forums on what’s buzzing in the global food industry, and tours by invited celebrities.
