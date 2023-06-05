King rules with 1st ODI ton as West Indies beat UAE by 7 wickets in series opener

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — West Indies beat United Arab Emirates by seven wickets with 88 balls to spare as their first bilateral ODI series began on Sunday.

Opener Brandon King scored his first one-day international century with a run-a-ball 112 for the visitors — including 12 fours and four sixes — and Shamarh Brooks made 44.

New captain Shai Hope (13 not out) hit the winning runs with a six as West Indies' successful chase never looked in doubt. West Indies reached 206-3 in 35.2 overs to give new white-ball head coach Daren Sammy a successful start.

Choosing to bat first, UAE scored 202 all out in 47.1 overs with paceman Keemo Paul taking 3-34. The 19-year-old Ali Naseer top-scored for the hosts with 58 off 52 on debut, and Vriitya Aravind scored a slower-paced 40 off 77.

Dominic Drakes (2-29), Odean Smith (2-40) and Yannic Cariah (2-26) were among the wicket-takers for West Indies.

The three one-dayers will also prepare the teams for the Cricket World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe this month.

The second ODI is on Tuesday in Dubai.

