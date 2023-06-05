Germany to deploy 2 navy ships to Indo-Pacific in 2024

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Germany will deploy two navy vessels to the Indo-Pacific region in 2024, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced on Sunday (June 4) during the Shangri-La Dialogue.

Though he emphasized the move is not targeted at any specific country, it is likely a response to growing Chinese belligerence in the region.

Pistorius said at the security forum the German government had previously dispatched frigates to the Indo-Pacific in 2021 and will again deploy naval assets in the area next year, including a frigate and a supply ship, per Reuters. This deployment is dedicated to upholding the rules-based international order, which all countries have agreed to, adhere to, and benefit from, whether in the Mediterranean, the Bay of Bengal, or the South China Sea, he said.

On Saturday, Pistorius also demanded China stop recruiting former German military pilots to train its own fighter pilots, in a meeting with his Chinese counterpart, according to Reuters. "I have made it clear that I expect this policy to be stopped immediately," he told reporters.

German security officials have said it is very likely pilots have been sharing knowledge, such as German military and NATO operational tactics.

China is Germany's largest trading partner and around 40% of European exports pass through the South China Sea.

In September, Germany and the other G7 nations issued a joint statement that expressed opposition to unilateral changes to the status quo, reaffirmed the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and encouraged the peaceful resolution of cross-strait issues.

In March, Pistorius traveled to Japan, making him the first German defense minister to visit in 16 years, according to Deutsche Welle.

He met with his Japanese counterpart, Yasukazu Hamada, to discuss a potential defense cooperation framework and said the Indo-Pacific region is just as important for Germany as it is to Japan.