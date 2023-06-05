Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

National Taiwan University student arrested in Hong Kong marking Tiananmen Square Massacre

Student wore t-shirt which read 'truth,' had red tape across her mouth: Held six white roses, four red roses

  840
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/05 10:48
Hsu Kuan-tze (center) protests arrest of NTU classmate Lau Ka-yee in Hong Kong. 

Hsu Kuan-tze (center) protests arrest of NTU classmate Lau Ka-yee in Hong Kong.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A National Taiwan University (NTU) student was arrested in Hong Kong on Saturday (June 3) as she commemorated the Tiananmen Square Massacre, prompting protests by fellow students in Taipei on Sunday (June 4).

On Saturday, the eve of the 34th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square Massacre, Lau Ka-yee (劉家儀), an NTU student and member of the activist group Tiananmen Mothers, was spotted at the fountain in Victoria Park wearing a t-shirt that had a candle and the Chinese word for "truth," according to Hong Kong Free Press. Lau also had affixed red tape across her mouth and held six white roses to represent June and four red roses to mark the fourth day of that month.

National Taiwan University student arrested in Hong Kong marking Tiananmen Square Massacre
Hsu Kuan-tze (center) leads protest. (CNA photo)

Lau had reportedly been preparing to go on a hunger strike for 89,643.4 seconds starting at 6:04 p.m. to commemorate the anniversary of the atrocities committed in China in 1989. However, she, along with fellow activist Kwan Chun-pong, were arrested by police on suspicion of committing "sedition."

Lau is a Hong Kong citizen who once participated in the Hong Kong District Council elections. She is a student at the NTU's Graduate Institute of Building and Planning, but since 2019, she has been on an academic leave of absence.

National Taiwan University student arrested in Hong Kong marking Tiananmen Square Massacre
Hsu Kuan-tze (center) leads protest. (CNA photo)

Hsu Kuan-tze (許冠澤), the head of the NTU Graduate Student Association, and a number of fellow students at Liberty Square on Sunday publicly condemned the arrest of Lau and called on NTU administrators to provide assistance, reported CNA. They called for Lau's immediate release, NTU to take a stand, and a return to Hong Kong's freedoms.

Hsu said that it can be seen from Hong Kong media reports that Lau expressed her opinions in an artistic and peaceful way, but it was regarded by authorities as "seditious behavior," which is "ridiculous." As a free university, Hsu said NTU should take a stand and defend the right to pursue freedom.

National Taiwan University student arrested in Hong Kong marking Tiananmen Square Massacre
Hsu Kuan-tze (center) leads protest. (CNA photo)

The head of the NTU Student Association, Sun Yu-chien (孫語謙), told the news agency that the NTU student was expressing her opinion peacefully in Hong Kong and condemned her "indiscriminate arrest" by police. "From this incident, we can learn that China's authoritarianism is not just their family's business. If people don't stand up, authoritarianism will spread and NTU should pay close attention to this matter," said Sun.

National Taiwan University student arrested in Hong Kong marking Tiananmen Square Massacre
Hsu Kuan-tze (center) leads protest. (CNA photo)
Tiananmen Square
Tiananmen Square crackdown
Tiananmen Square Massacre
Tiananmen Square protests of 1989
Liberty Square
NTU

RELATED ARTICLES

AI presents 'golden opportunity' for Taiwan companies: Nvidia CEO
AI presents 'golden opportunity' for Taiwan companies: Nvidia CEO
2023/05/29 17:17
Nvidia founder to set up AI center at National Taiwan University
Nvidia founder to set up AI center at National Taiwan University
2023/05/27 17:09
National Taiwan University opens investigation into students who made discriminatory statements
National Taiwan University opens investigation into students who made discriminatory statements
2023/05/22 17:57
Offensive statements in student campaign proposals cause uproar at National Taiwan University
Offensive statements in student campaign proposals cause uproar at National Taiwan University
2023/05/21 13:41
Czech parliamentary speaker arrives in Taiwan
Czech parliamentary speaker arrives in Taiwan
2023/03/25 18:17