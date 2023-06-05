Kingdee Ranked First in aPaaS in China. Innovation Summit on 7 June to Showcase the Latest Digital Transformation Technologies.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 5 June 2023 - Kingdee Hong Kong will hold the "Kingdee Digital Transformation and Innovation Summit 2023" on June 7th, which is a highly anticipated industry event. The summit aims to celebrate Kingdee's achievement of being ranked first in aPaaS in China and top ten globally for three consecutive years, while focusing on digital transformation and innovation and the development of the Greater Bay Area. The summit will invite industry experts, business partners, and corporate executives to share the latest trends, technologies, and practical cases in digital transformation, and is expected to attract over 300 industry professionals to participate.



"Kingdee Digital Transformation and Innovation Summit 2023" will open at 1:30 pm, with Mr. Zhang Yong, the President of Kingdee China, leading experts, association leaders, and partner executives to conduct a simple yet grand opening ceremony under the theme of "Joining Forces for a Digital Era". Following that, Mr. Liu Zhongwen, Vice President of Kingdee China and General Manager of Kingdee Cloud Galaxy Product Division, and Mr. Long Yu, Solution Manager of Kingdee Cosmic Platform Solution Business Division, will share the latest digital transformation trends, technologies, and practical cases.



Kingdee has invited over ten industry experts, business partners, and corporate executives to participate in two roundtable discussions on digital transformation strategies and opportunities in the Greater Bay Area. These roundtable discussions will involve in-depth exploration and exchange of ideas, and are open to all technology managers, developers, ecological partners, financial and accounting professionals, small and medium-sized enterprises interested in digital transformation, as well as Hong Kong or foreign-funded enterprises interested in expanding into the Chinese market. We believe that these discussions will bring new insights and inspiration to participants, help them better address the challenges of digital transformation, and achieve long-term development and success for their businesses.



Mr. Harry Ho, the General Manager of Kingdee Hong Kong, expressed his honour in inviting experts and scholars from different industries to exchange ideas at this summit, which is a valuable opportunity for businesses from all sectors to understand the latest trends and technologies in digital transformation. At the same time, this summit also allows Kingdee to showcase its expertise and technological strength in the digital transformation and enterprise transformation fields. Kingdee believes that this summit will bring rich harvests for the participants, helping them better respond to current market challenges and achieve sustainable development and success for their businesses. The successful hosting of this summit will further promote Kingdee's development in the field of digital transformation, bringing more innovation and momentum to the future development of the industry.



Kingdee Ranks First in aPaaS in China and Top Ten Globally for Three Consecutive Years

Recently, Gartner, a global authoritative information technology research and consulting company, released the “Market Share: All Software Markets, Worldwide, 2022" report. The report pointed out that in the High Productivity aPaaS field, Kingdee won the championship in the Chinese market with a market share of 24.2%, winning the first place in China for three consecutive years and ranking among the top ten in global aPaaS market share! This achievement once again highlights Kingdee's leading position, and Kingdee has become a well-deserved leading brand in the Chinese enterprise-level aPaaS market.





Kingdee International Software Group (H.K.) Limited

Kingdee Hong Kong is committed to helping Hong Kong enterprises achieve digital transformation, improve efficiency, and competitiveness. Kingdee offers a wide range of products, from enterprise-grade EBC platforms to ERP application solutions suitable for small and medium-sized enterprises. Based on industry specialization, Kingdee provides comprehensive value-added collaborative solutions, including financial management, supply chain management, intelligent manufacturing, human resources management, O2O e-commerce, and more. Kingdee ranks first in aPaaS in China and top ten globally for three consecutive years. Kingdee Hong Kong is one of the important bases of Kingdee Group's internationalization strategy. We firmly believe that Kingdee's products will provide strong support and guidance for enterprises, help them achieve digital upgrading, and cope with increasingly fierce market competition.

