AIT chair embarks on 6-day Taiwan trip

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Chair Laura Rosenberger has arrived in Taiwan for a six-day trip from June 5-10 to discuss issues concerning Taiwan-U.S. relations with senior government officials.

This is Rosenberger’s second trip to Taiwan. She last visited in April, during which she had meetings with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德), and senior government officials, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said.

She also attended an annual banquet organized by the American Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan.

During Tsai's layovers in New York and Los Angeles during her tour of Central American allies, Rosenberger personally welcomed and accompanied her, demonstrating the respect and importance the Biden administration attaches to the president’s transits.

MOFA said it welcomes Rosenberger's visit and looks forward to “further strengthening and deepening the cooperative partnership between Taiwan and the United States in various fields.”

Rosenberger replaced former AIT Chair James F. Moriarty in March 2023. She most recently served as Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for China and Taiwan on the National Security Council. She previously was the director of the Alliance for Securing Democracy and Senior Fellow at The German Marshall Fund, according to AIT.