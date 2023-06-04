Alexa
AP Month in Pictures: Middle East

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/06/04 23:05
Police detain a supporter of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
A Palestinian youth takes photos of an explosion from an Israeli airstrike targeting a nearby building, which Israel says belonged to a Palestinian Is...
Palestinians inspect the rubble of a house after it was struck by an Israeli airstrike in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip, Friday, May 12, 2023. (AP P...
Palestinian mourners carry the body of Said Mesha during his funeral in the Balata refugee camp near the West Bank town of Nablus Saturday, May 13, 20...
Israeli woman Tal Tamari, her two young children, and others mourn over the grave of her husband Meir Tamari, 32, during his funeral in the West Bank ...
Relatives cry during the funeral of Khalil Bahtini, the Islamic Jihad militant group's commander for the northern Gaza Strip, killed in an Israeli air...
Palestinians argue with Israeli border police officers while Israelis mark Jerusalem Day, an Israeli holiday celebrating the capture of east Jerusalem...
A Palestinian militant participates in a march during a memorial service in the West Bank refugee camp of Balata, Nablus, Friday, May 5, 2023. Al Aqsa...
Fighters from the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah train in Aaramta village in the Jezzine District, southern Lebanon, Sunday, May 21, 2023. Hezbolla...
A supporter of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan tries to remove a tear gas shell fired by police during a protest against the arrest of the...
Plainclothes police officers beat a supporter of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan during a protest to condemn the arrest of their leader in...
Ethiopian Israelis hold pictures of their relatives during a protest calling for the government to bring their remaining family members from Ethiopia ...
A depositor kicks a burning tire as Lebanese soldiers stand guard outside the Banking Association during a protest against capital controls in Beirut,...
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man walks through bonfires during the Lag BaOmer celebrations in Jerusalem Tuesday, May 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Protesters dressed as characters from The Handmaid's Tale TV series attend a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government at the bea...
Ultra-Orthodox Jews mourn Rabbi Gershon Edelstein during his funeral in Bnei Brak, Israel, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Edelstein, 100, was a leader of the ...
Taliban leaders attend a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the death of Mullah Mohammad Omar, the founder of the Taliban, in Kabul, Afghanistan...
A Taliban fighter stands guard as women wait to receive food rations distributed by a humanitarian aid group in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, May 23, 2...
Children jump in a trampoline at a public park in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Abdul Qader Ghazizada removes stones from a dirt road in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, May 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system interceptors rockets launched from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, southern Israel. Thursday, May 11, 2023. (AP ...
MAY 2023

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan in May 2023.

This selection shows scenes from across the region, including images of continued violence in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, political upheaval in Israel and Pakistan, and social protests in Lebanon.

The gallery was curated by Oded Balilty, AP chief photographer for Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, and Dusan Vranic, deputy news director for photography for the Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

