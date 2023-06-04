AP Month in Pictures: Middle East

Israeli woman Tal Tamari, her two young children, and others mourn over the grave of her husband Meir Tamari, 32, during his funeral in the West Bank ... Israeli woman Tal Tamari, her two young children, and others mourn over the grave of her husband Meir Tamari, 32, during his funeral in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Shaked, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Tamari was shot and killed by Palestinian gunmen Tuesday near Hermesh, the nearby settlement in the northern West Bank where he lived. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)