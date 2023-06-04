Alexa
Teenager swept out to sea by strong waves in central Taiwan

High school student missing after disappearing into ocean at Taichung's Daan Coastal Tourist Area

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/04 15:21
Friends of the victim and rescue personnel on shore in Taichung, June 3.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A high school student in Taichung was swept out to sea on Saturday (June 3) afternoon, while visiting the Daan Coastal Tourist Center with friends.

Three students around the age of 18 went to the beach at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, reported UDN. While in the water, the undertow of one particularly strong wave pulled all three away from shore.

Two of the students, surnamed Wu (吳) and Tung (董), were able to swim back to shore. However, the third student, a male surnamed Wang (王), quickly disappeared beneath the waves. The two friends immediately called local authorities to help find their friend.

The Taichung Fire Department dispatched several boats and personnel to search the area. They also asked the Air Force to assist by sending a helicopter to search along the shore.

Unfortunately, when the sun set, Wang had still not been located. The search resumed at 7:30 a.m. Sunday (June 4). The local fire department, the Coast Guard, and the Air Force helicopter continued the search throughout Sunday.
Taichung
Daan Coastal Tourist Center

