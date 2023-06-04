Taiwan's Paper Windmill Theater performance in Taitung

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Paper Windmill Theater’s "First Mile, Kid’s Smile" Arts for Children in 368 Townships Project arrived in Taitung for a performance at Changbin Elementary School this evening (June 4).

The performing arts troupe is bringing their most recent production,"Taiwan Fantasia", to rural communities that are typically underserved by artistic and cultural performances. Admission to tonight's performance as well as all other performances associated with this project is free.

Taitung County Government’s Education Department issued a press release noting the performance will take children into another realm where theater craft, exciting characters such as witches and goblins will unleash childhood imagination. The performance is immersive and interactive, mixing dance, music, lighting, art, and creative choreography.

The Paper Windmill Theater seeks to present local stories ranging from indigenous tales that go back hundreds of years, to stories from the Japanese colonial period, as well as modern tales. The theater troupe hopes that retelling these stories can give children more insight into the communities where they live and grow up, allowing them to develop a deeper interest in history and culture.

With the end of COVID restrictions, the Paper Windmill Theater has renewed impetus to sow the seeds of art, dance, and literature across the many hard to reach and overlooked communities in Taiwan.

For more information about the performance schedule and times, please visit the troupe’s website.