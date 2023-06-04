Changhua citizens stop new incinerator project in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hundreds of residents of Changhua County’s Lukang Township turned out to protest the construction of a new incinerator at a public hearing attended by the Ministry of Economic Affairs Industrial Development Bureau (IDB) on Saturday (June 3).

Construction of the industrial waste incinerator by Advamce Epitaxy Technology, in Changhua Coastal Industrial Park was deemed illegally begun, with government authorities promising a more thorough review, evaluation, and withdrawal of the case within two months.

Currently, six incinerators are already operating in the local industrial park, leading to worsening air pollution. NGOs and local residents turned out for this public hearing to express their displeasure with government authorities.

"In Lukang, many died of lung adenocarcinoma, and I suggest the central government listen to the voice of the people and withdraw the case as soon as possible. If this continues, it will affect the health of generations, including our children and grandchildren," said Lukang Mayor Hsu Chih-hung (許志宏).

Nearly 9,000 people signed a petition to protest the illegal construction of an incinerator by Advance Epitaxy Technology. At the noisy public hearing attended by IDB officials, a pledge was made to withdraw the project and demolish the cement floor of the incinerator by the end of June.

"I have coordinated with everyone to make the process more transparent. Due to security issues, part of the fence will remain, but by June 9th the cement floor will be demolished, and everything will be finished by the end of June," said Industrial Development Bureau Director General Lien Ching-chang (連錦漳).

Environmental groups said Changhua County is a large agricultural area that is important to Taiwan’s production of eggs and milk, and has the fourth largest domestic vegetable and fruit output.

Furthermore, the total amount of incineration in the Changhua Coastal Industrial Park has long exceeded the allowable amount stated in environmental impact assessments.

"According to environmental impact assessment data in 1997, the total amount of incineration allowed in the Changhua Coastal Industrial Park is about 300 tons per day. But judging from current situations, the incineration amount exceeds 1,000 tons per day, and I don’t know why the IDB continues to insist on development," said Changhua County Environmental Protection Union Secretary-General Shih Yueh-ying (施月英).

The IDB admitted serious flaws in the feasibility assessment and pre-planning stages of the incinerator project, including an environmental impact assessment and BOT loans. A more detailed investigation will soon take place into the project, ultimately leading to its complete withdrawal within two months.