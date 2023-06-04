Afternoon thunderstorms to affect Taiwan midweek

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) expects afternoon thunderstorms across Taiwan next week.

CWB meteorologist Yeh Chih-chun (葉致均) said the weather on Monday (June 5) calls for brief showers and thunderstorms in central and southern regions. Meanwhile, localized showers could occur in the east with afternoon thunderstorms in northern areas, per UDN.

Yeh said that in the week ahead, temperatures may reach as high as 30 to 33 C in various areas, becoming uncomfortable and muggy in the absence of rain.

Overall, Yeh expects the weather to be relatively stable from Monday to Tuesday (June 5–6) with southeasterly winds prevailing, with the windward side of Taiwan experiencing afternoon thunderstorms.

From Wednesday to Thursday (June 7-8), a weather front arriving from the north will lead to southerly and southwesterly winds, with localized showers in the southern and southeastern regions. Afternoon thunderstorms will occur in other parts of Taiwan, potentially continuing to Saturday (June 10).

Yeh pointed out a tropical weather system could form next week in the South China Sea to the east of the Philippines, which will potentially impact the weather front affecting northern Taiwan. The path and impact of this tropical system will become clearer next Tuesday (June 6).