Taiwan ex-reporter accuses pan-blue lawmaker of sexual harassment

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following a spate of allegations involving current and former Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials, a former reporter on Saturday (June 3) accused a pan-blue lawmaker of sexual harassment.

Over the past week, several accusations highlighted inappropriate behavior by people linked to the DPP, with former party employees also alleging their superiors had neglected to help them and were involved in coverups. Party leaders apologized and launched measures to counter new cases from occurring again.

On Saturday, Mirror Fiction General Manager Tung Cheng-yu (董成瑜) said that during her last year as a reporter with Next Magazine, she and senior managers for the publication had been invited to dinner with the mayor of Taipei City, a potential mayoral candidate, and a pro-Kuomintang (KMT) county chief during the run-up to the 2014 local elections.

Seated next to him, she found out he was a vegetarian. As they were discussing the subject, he took her hand, but she later drew it back slowly because that was her limit, per CNA.

At the end of the meal, the county chief suddenly stood up, grabbed her head and kissed her, Tung wrote on her Facebook page Saturday. She said she did not silently endure his behavior, instead swearing loudly.

The mayor immediately walked out without saying goodbye, while the potential mayoral candidate had already left earlier, Tung said. The county chief sat down again, and made a remark about her dress.

Possibly worried she would publicize the incident, an assistant told her the politician never behaved that way. Tung wrote she did not believe him, but told the assistant not to worry.

Without naming him, Tung said the pan-blue politician was now serving as a member of the Legislative Yuan.

In a reaction to her allegations, the KMT said it would defend gender rights and equal rights, UDN reported. The opposition party added it would thank victims for speaking out, and welcomed information about incidents of harassment involving party officials.