Taiwan’s Tamkang University prepares to launch rocket

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A team from Tamkang University (TKU) will launch a test rocket from the Hsuhai site in Pingtung County, the Taiwan Space Agency (TASA) said Saturday (June 3).

The aim of the launch, scheduled for Monday (June 5), is to test the integration of communication systems in preparation for later rocket missions, per CNA. The sounding rocket, dubbed TKU-MK1, has been part of a research and development project by the college’s Department of Aerospace Engineering in New Taipei City since 2017.

The rocket is 1.82 meters long, with a diameter of 12 centimeters and a mass of 34 kilograms. It is expected to reach an altitude of 4.9 kilometers at a speed of 340 meters per second.

TKU said it is the first private university in Taiwan to have the capability to launch rockets to an altitude of several kilometers. Other colleges, including National Yangming Chiaotung University and Feng Chia University, also participated in the project with TASA.

The launch window for the Pingtung County township of Mudan was set for Monday morning between 6 and 8 a.m., though if necessary, it could be postponed to the same hours on Tuesday (June 6).