Taiwan, Tuvalu ink 3 cooperation agreements

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan and Tuvalu signed three agreements on Friday (June 3), bringing the two countries closer together.

Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) met with Tuvalu Minister of Justice, Communication, and Foreign Affairs, Simon Kofe, at the Taipei Guest House on Friday afternoon. Kofe is leading a delegation in Taiwan for a six-day visit.

The two inked the Agreement on Diplomatic Personnel Training and Exchange Cooperation, which creates an appropriate mechanism for training and exchanges of diplomatic personnel between the two countries. The Technical Cooperation Agreement aims to expand technical cooperation in areas such as digital transformation, information and communication technology, and climate change, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Kofe also inked an agreement on mutual criminal justice assistance with Taiwan Minister of Justice Tsai Ching-hsiang (蔡清祥), which pledges the two countries to combatting cross-border telecommunications fraud, organized crime, money laundering, and drug-related crimes. It also establishes a comprehensive mutual legal assistance mechanism between the two countries.

After the signing ceremony, Wu hosted a banquet for Kofe and his delegation at the Taipei Guest House. Wu thanked Tuvalu's long-standing support for Taiwan in the international arena and commended Kofe's “resolute support” for Taiwan during last year's U.N. Ocean Conference, during which China prevented three Taiwanese delegates included in Tuvalu's delegation from participating. Rather than bow to Chinese pressure, Kofe withdrew from the conference.

The Taiwan government and Taiwanese deeply appreciate this gesture, Wu said. He added that Taiwan values its friendship with Tuvalu and will continue to work with the Tuvaluan government to promote cooperation in various fields.

Kofe said the friendship between Taiwan and Tuvalu is close, and the people of both countries are like family. He praised Taiwan's long-term assistance in various livelihood infrastructure projects in Tuvalu, especially achievements in the field of information and communication technology.

Earlier on Friday, Kofe held a meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), during which Tsai promised Taiwan would continue its efforts to cut carbon emissions, while helping Tuvalu to set up a resilient response system to the threats from climate change.

Tuvalu is one of Taiwan’s 13 remaining diplomatic allies. The countries established relations in 1979.