McDowell, Turley power Oregon St. past Sam Houston, 18-2 in Baton Rouge Regional

By Associated Press
2023/06/03 13:09
Oregon State's Mikey Kane (7) celebrates with right fielder Brady Kasper (17) after scoring against Sam Houston State during an NCAA college baseball ...
Oregon State starting pitcher Trent Sellers throws to a Sam Houston State batter during an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game Friday, June...
Oregon State's Travis Bazzana (37) calls himself safe as he runs through first base as Sam Houston State first baseman Tyler Davis, left, awaits the b...
Oregon State's Tanner Smith, center, and Sam Houston State shortstop Myles Jefferson (1) collide on a play as Smith is tagged out at second base by Je...
Oregon State head coach Mitch Canham, center, meets with officials before the first pitch against Sam Houston State in an NCAA college baseball tourna...
Sam Houston State head coach Jay Sirianni returns to the dugout after meeting with officials before the first pitch against Oregon State in an NCAA co...
Sam Houston State's Coltin Atkinson pitches against Oregon State during an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game Friday, June 2, 2023, in Bat...
Sam Houston State's Justin Wishkoski, right, rounds third base on a two-run home run against Oregon State in an NCAA college baseball tournament regio...

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Micah McDowell had four base hits and drove in six runs and Gavin Turley added six more RBIs on three hits as Oregon State pummeled Sam Houston 18-2 in a first-round game in the Baton Rouge Regional Friday night.

The Beavers advance to face host LSU in a second-round game Saturday. Sam Houston faces Tulane in an elimination game.

The Beavers pounded five Sam Houston pitchers for 22 hits. Only two of the nine Oregon State hitters failed to have multiple base hits while McDowell and Travis Bazzana each collected four.

Trent Sellers worked 7 ⅓ innings to earn his seventh win in 12 decisions, scattering three hits while striking out five.

Coltin Atkinson gave up eight runs on 11 hits, three of them home runs, over his three-inning start for the Bearkats.

