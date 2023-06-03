Alexa
Vanderbilt scores eight early runs, routs Eastern Illinois 12-2 in Nashville Regional

By Associated Press
2023/06/03 13:07
Vanderbilt's Enrique Bradfield Jr. slides across home plate to score against Eastern Illinois during the first inning of an NCAA college baseball tour...
Vanderbilt's Enrique Bradfield Jr. celebrates his double against Eastern Illinois during the third inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament regio...
Vanderbilt's Troy LaNeve dodges an Eastern Illinois pitch during the sixth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game Friday, June 2,...
Vanderbilt pitcher Thomas Schultz throws to an Eastern Illinois batter during the seventh inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game ...
Eastern Illinois pitcher Colton Coca winds up during the seventh inning of the team's NCAA college baseball tournament regional game against Vanderbil...
Eastern Illinois shortstop Chris Worcester can't field a Vanderbilt grounder during the eighth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament regional ...
Eastern Illinois shortstop Chris Worcester catches a fly ball during the eighth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game against Va...
Vanderbilt catcher Alan Espinal, left, congratulates pitcher Thomas Schultz (66) after the team's 12-2 win against Eastern Illinois in an NCAA college...
Vanderbilt's Davis Diaz, right, slides past Eastern Illinois Grant Lashure to score a run during the first inning of an NCAA college baseball tourname...
Eastern Illinois pitcher Ky Hampton throws against Vanderbilt during the second inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game Friday, Ju...

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Alan Espinal drove in three runs, Vanderbilt hit two home runs and the Commodores routed Eastern Illinois 12-2 on Friday night in the Nashville Regional hosted by the Commodores.

The Commodores scored twice in the first and added six in a third inning in which Espinal delivered a bases-loaded double and Davis Diaz hit a two-run home run. That was plenty of run support for Devin Futrell, who allowed single runs in the first and fifth innings. He went five innings, allowing two runs, one earned on seven hits with seven strikeouts.

Jonathan Vastine added a two-run home in the seventh and Thomas Schultz pitched four scoreless innings for his second save.

Ryan Ignoffo had two hits and Eastern Illinois' only RBI.

Top-seeded Vanderbilt (42-18) will play No. 2 Oregon in a winner's bracket game on Saturday. No. 4 Eastern Illinois (38-20) will play Xavier in a loser-out. Oregon defeated Xavier 5-4 on Friday.

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25