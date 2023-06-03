Alexa
Taiwan president responds to DPP sexual harassment allegations

Tsai Ing-wen says party must self-reflect and examine its mistakes

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/03 11:57
DPP officials bow to apologize for sexual harassment allegations.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following a string of recent sexual harassment allegations within the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Friday (June 2) apologized to the victims.

In a Facebook post, Tsai said, “Learning about their harrowing experiences deeply saddens and pains me. As the former party chairperson, I bear full responsibility.”

“I believe that it must have been extremely agonizing for the victims to speak out about their experiences,” she added.

Tsai expressed gratitude to those who came forward, “as it provides us an opportunity for self-reflection and examination of our mistakes.”

She urged the public not to blame the victims and to refrain from exploiting their experiences for political manipulation, which would cause more harm. Sexual harassment incidents provoke such strong reactions because they are closely connected to the experiences of many people, Tsai said.

The DPP's central headquarters has pledged to investigate the cases, conduct a comprehensive review for improvement, and announce reform plans, Tsai said. “The goal is to establish a workplace environment within the DPP that is characterized by gender equality, friendliness, and improved channels for filing complaints,” she added.

Tsai thanked everyone who showed concern about the allegations and raised their voices. “Let us continue to strive together for gender equality in Taiwan,” she said.

The scandal comes as the DPP is preparing for its presidential election campaign. Three DPP politicians have already resigned.
Taiwan
DPP
sexual harassment
Tsai Ing-wen

