Taiwan tracks 9 Chinese military aircraft, 6 naval ships around nation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked nine Chinese military aircraft and six naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Friday (June 2) and 6 a.m. on Saturday (June 3).

Of the nine People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, two (Y-8 RECCE and KA-28 ASW) entered Taiwan’s southwest air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. Armed Forces monitored the situation and combat air patrol aircraft, Navy vessels, and land-based missile systems were rolled out in response.

Since September 2020, China has increased its use of "gray zone" tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan. Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resorting to direct and sizable use of force.”





Flight paths of two out of nine PLA aircraft. (MND image)