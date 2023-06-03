Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan tracks 9 Chinese military aircraft, 6 naval ships around nation

Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships and used land-based missiles to monitor PLA activity

  153
By Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2023/06/03 11:44
Chinese Y-8 RECCE plane. (MND photo)

Chinese Y-8 RECCE plane. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked nine Chinese military aircraft and six naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Friday (June 2) and 6 a.m. on Saturday (June 3).

Of the nine People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, two (Y-8 RECCE and KA-28 ASW) entered Taiwan’s southwest air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. Armed Forces monitored the situation and combat air patrol aircraft, Navy vessels, and land-based missile systems were rolled out in response.

Since September 2020, China has increased its use of "gray zone" tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan. Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resorting to direct and sizable use of force.”

Taiwan tracks 9 Chinese military aircraft, 6 naval ships around nation
Flight paths of two out of nine PLA aircraft. (MND image)
PLA
ADIZ
Gray zone
Ministry of National Defense (MND
People’s Liberation Army (PLA)
Y-8 RECCE
KA-28 ASW

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan tracks 10 Chinese military aircraft, 2 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 10 Chinese military aircraft, 2 naval ships around country
2023/06/02 09:49
Map shows where Chinese fighter intercepted US spy plane near Taiwan ADIZ
Map shows where Chinese fighter intercepted US spy plane near Taiwan ADIZ
2023/06/01 13:12
Taiwan tracks 4 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around nation
Taiwan tracks 4 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around nation
2023/06/01 10:21
Taiwan tracks 7 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 7 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around country
2023/05/31 10:35
Taiwan tracks 13 Chinese military aircraft, 5 naval ships around nation
Taiwan tracks 13 Chinese military aircraft, 5 naval ships around nation
2023/05/30 10:18