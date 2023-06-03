Slovakia government delegation coming to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 26-member Slovakian government delegation, led by Deputy Minister of Economy Peter Svec, will visit Taiwan from June 4-9 to co-host the third Taiwanese-Slovak Commission on Economic Cooperation.

The delegation includes high-ranking officials from Slovakia’s Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Education, Science, Research and Sport, the Slovak Academy of Sciences, and the Investment and Trade Development Agency, per Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA). Representatives from Slovakian companies and academic institutions in the fields of energy, technology, and semiconductors are also part of the group.

During the economic cooperation meeting, two working groups will be formed: One focusing on economics and trade and the other on semiconductors, education, science, and technology. The groups will discuss ways to promote bilateral trade and investment, as well as cooperation in the fields of semiconductors, education, science, and technology at various levels.

The visiting delegation also intends to expand Taiwan-Slovakia economic and trade investment, industry collaboration, and supply chain security through investment forums, B2B business meetings, and other related events.

The arrival of this delegation highlights the friendship between Taiwan and Slovakia, MOFA said. The two countries will continue to cooperate on issues of mutual interest, establishing an even closer partnership, it added.

In recent years, Taiwan-Slovakia bilateral relations have continued to deepen, the ministry noted. On May 5, the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Slovak National Council passed a resolution supporting Taiwan's participation in the World Health Assembly.

On May 30, Taiwan Deputy Foreign Minister Roy Chun Lee (李淳) attended the Bratislava Forum hosted by the Slovakia think tank, GLOBSEC, and delivered a speech, reaffirming cooperation between like-minded countries in establishing a resilient global democratic network.

Taiwan and Slovakia signed the protocol of the first session of the Taiwanese-Slovak Commission on Economic Cooperation in December 2021 to establish a mechanism for future bilateral exchanges and cooperation in domains such as the economy, trade, education, scientific research, and tourism, per MOFA.