Oregon rallies to defeat Xavier 5-4 at Nashville Regional

By Associated Press
2023/06/03 05:10
Oregon head coach Mark Wasikowski congratulates pitcher Matt Dallas (12) as he comes off the field after pitching against Xavier during the eighth inn...
Oregon pitcher Josh Mollerus pitches against Xavier during the ninth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game Friday, June 2, 2023,...
Oregon shortstop Drew Cowley pulls in a ground ball against Xavier during the ninth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game Friday...
Xavier pitcher Jonathan Kelly (8) pitches against Oregon during the eighth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game Friday, June 2,...
Oregon pitcher Matt Dallas fields a ground ball during the eighth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game against Xavier Friday, J...
Oregon pitcher Josh Mollerus (40) and catcher Bennett Thompson, right, celebrate team's 5-4 win against Xavier after an NCAA college baseball tourname...
Oregon third baseman Sabin Ceballos makes a throw to first base for an out against Xavier during the eighth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournam...
Oregon right fielder Rikuu Nishida celebrates his double against Xavier as he stands on second base during the seventh inning of an NCAA college baseb...
Oregon head coach Mark Wasikowski, left, hugs right fielder Rikuu Nishida, right, as the team celebrates their 5-4 win against Xavier after an NCAA co...
Oregon pitcher Logan Mercado pitches against Xavier during the first inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game, Friday, June 2, 2023...

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Colby Shade and Drew Cowley hit back-to-back RBI doubles in the seventh inning to lift No. 2 seed Oregon to a 5-4 victory over No. 3 Xavier on Friday in the Nashville Regional.

The Ducks (38-20) trailed 4-3 entering the bottom of the seventh before a one-out double by Rikuu Nishida. Shade tied it with his double and Cowley, who finished with two RBIs, delivered the go-ahead run with his double. Four Oregon relievers held the Musketeers (37-24) without a hit over the final six innings. Austin Anderson (4-0) got the win and Josh Mollerus picked up his 10th save.

Garrett Schultz drove in three runs and had two of Xavier’s five hits.

The Ducks advance to a winner's bracket game on Saturday and Xavier will play a loser-out game. No. 1 seed Vanderbilt and No. 4 Eastern Illinois were scheduled to play later Friday.

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25