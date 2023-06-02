Dozens reported dead in India train derailment

Several carriages of a passenger train derailed after colliding with another train in India's Balasore on Friday. Rescuers were working to pull people out of mangled train cars following the rail accident which took place in eastern India's Odisha state, about 200 kilometers (125 miles) from the state capital Bhubaneswar.

The exact number of causalities was not immediately clear. However, the Press Trust of India (PTI) news agency reported that around 50 people were "feared dead," citing unnamed officials. Another 350 are believed to be injured, according to the report.

What do we know so far?

Railway spokesperson Amitabh Sharma said 10-12 coaches of the Coromandel Express, which was traveling from Chennai to Kolkata, derailed first.

Sharma said debris from the damaged coaches fell onto a nearby track, which led to the partial derailment of a second train coming from the opposite direction.

Other officials said the first train hit a goods train, which led to the initial derailment.

The accident happened around 7:20 p.m. local time (13:50 GMT) near Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore.

News channel NDTV reported that 179 people were taken to hospitals.

The Hindustan Times cited officials as saying that another 600 to 700 people are still trapped.

Television images showed rescue teams trying to reach the survivors.

Odisha's chief secretary Pradeep Jena said about 60 ambulances and emergency teams had been dispatched to help transport the injured to hospitals.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that rescue operations were underway at the site and "all possible assistance" is being given to those affected.

This breaking news story will be updated shortly.

