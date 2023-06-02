Poultry Feed Market Size May See A Big Move | Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods

Global Poultry Feed Market is valued approximately at USD 183.8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Poultry is regarded as one of the most cost-effective forms of protein, and as a result, demand for poultry items such as eggs and meat continues to rise. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), global chicken meat production is 3.25 million tons in 2019, up 2% from 2018.

The population and income factor have a significant impact on poultry commodity demand. Packaged poultry feed is forecast to expand at a faster pace than conventional poultry feed, opening up new possibilities for market participants. Moreover, Poultry meat is becoming popular around the world, with sales rising from 119,205.21 metric tons in 2018 to 120,884.63 metric tons in 2019. (OECD, 2020). To meet the basic feed requirements, demand for poultry feed is expected to rise over the forecast period.

The leading companies are concentrating their efforts on purchasing feed mills and small production facilities in order to expand their operations in both domestic and foreign markets. For instance, Cargill unveiled the Feeding Knowledge platform in October 2019, which offers resources for farmers on the most up-to-date intelligent animal processing activities, with the aim of assisting them in navigating and improving their operations across all habitats. Similarly, Viligen, a poultry feed additive that includes a variety of special scientifically-backed ingredients to support gastrointestinal tissue growth and function, was introduced in May 2018 by Alltech. However, side effects of preservatives and antioxidants used in manufacture of feed, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Poultry Feed Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia pacific is the leading/significant share and is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.The demand for poultry feed continues to be high in emerging economies of Asia-Pacific in countries like China and India. This leads to the increasing use of quality feed for a higher poultry population.

Major market player included in this report are:

Charoen Pokphand Foods

Cargill Inc.

Alltech Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland

De Heus BV

Land O’ Lakes Inc.

ForFarmers NV

Nutreco NV

Invivo Healthcare

Novus International Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Animal Type:

Layer

Broiler

Turkey

Other Animal Types

By Ingredient:

Cereal

Oilseed Meal

Molasses

Fish Oil and Fish Meal

Supplements

Other Ingredients

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The following are the market elements blanketed in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The lookup covers the primary strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional enlargement of the main opponents working in the market on a countrywide and worldwide level.

Key Market Features in Global Market:

The record assessed key market features, consisting of revenue, capacity, price, ability utilization rate, manufacturing rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The learn about additionally provides a thorough evaluation of the most necessary market elements and their most current developments, as nicely as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a range of analytical methodologies, the learn about makes use of in-depth lookup and contrast to current data on the main market gamers and their function inside the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s 5 forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to take a look at the improvement of the primary market players.

