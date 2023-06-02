Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market Size Is Booming Worldwide | Boehringer Ingelheim, Zoetis Inc

Global Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market is valued approximately at USD 4.4 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.6% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials are the products which prevent animals from infections like skin infections, pneumonia and other body problems by killing bacteria or by inhibiting the bacterial growth, so that animal’s immune system can become strong enough to fight the bacteria.

Growing livestock population, initiatives concerning animal welfare and health, rise in demand of dairy products, rising demand for animal protein products, high consumption of animal-derived food products is anticipated to influence the growth of animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market positively. According to the Guardian and Bureau of Investigative Journalism, owing to the growth of animal antibiotics and antimicrobial market, the number of industrial-sized pig and poultry units that was 1669 in 2017 in UK has reached to 1786 in 2020 due to rise of 7%.

According to Statista, volume of global dairy market is projected to grow to 234 metric tons by 2021 from 225 metric tons in 2019.However, regulations imposed by agencies such as Food and Drugs Administration on excessive usage of animal antibiotic and antimicrobial products impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, boom in demand of animal protein and rise in animal companion ownership is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing urbanization, increasing demand for animal related products and high disposable income. Whereas, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising demand for dairy products, and rising expenditure on animal health would create lucrative growth prospects for the Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Boehringer Ingelheim

Zoetis Inc

Elanco Animal Health

Merck & Co. Inc.

Phibro Animal Health

Virbac

Vetoquinol SA

HIPRA

Ceva Sante Animale

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type of Product:

Tetracyclines

Penicillin,

Sulfonamides

Macrolides

Aminoglycosides

Lincosamides

Fluoroquinolones

Cephalosporins

Other Antimicrobials and Antibiotics

By Mode of Delivery:

Premixes,

Oral Powder

Oral Solution

Injection

Others

By Animal Type:

Food-Producing Animals

Companion Animals

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

