Agritourism Market Size Boosting The Growth Worldwide | Expedia Group, Kansas Agritourism

Global Agritourism Market is valued approximately USD 213.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.3 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Agritourism is a form of travelling that links agricultural activities with tourism to attract visitors onto a farm, ranch, or other agricultural business majorly for entertainment and education. Also, the Agritourism is used for improving the economy through agriculture. Major drivers like pollution free environment, fresh foods, recreation activities and health benefits related with agriculture have been influencing people for inbound and outbound agritourism.

Further, agritourism has been helping to improve the economic growth and socio-cultural integration with rural areas. Innovative services like music festivals, food festivals, traditional events and other special events attract more tourists. Also, tourists choosing a place which provides them peaceful recreation value away from city life and people who like to be close with nature.

Increasing government initiatives have made tourists more aware and traditional farmers are able to earn extra income throughout the year. For Instance: as per the official record of Indian Government, in 2005, Agri-Tourism Development Corporation was established to develop and promote agritourism by creating job opportunities for the farmers. In 2016, Farm Tourism Development Act (Republic Act 10816) was launched by the government of Philippines to promote and develop farm tourism in the country. However, an increase in the cost due to additional workers & subcontractor labor costs, animal-human health concerns, irresponsible tourism can harm the environment and can impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, the increasing government initiatives, regulations, proper tourism management creates an opportunity for the market.

The regional analysis of global Agritourism Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the already established tourism sector and increasing number of agritourism farms. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising population, awareness about agritourism through rising online services, nature seeking tourists, better government regulations, focusing on increasing the farmers income and improving agricultural infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Agritourism Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Expedia Group

Domiruth PeruTravel

Quadrant Australia

Select Holidays

Star Destinations

Trump Tours

Farm To Farm Tours

Kansas Agritourism

A.C.T. Tours

AL VERNETO

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Overnight Stay

Special Events & Festivals

Off the Farm

Recreation Activities & Events

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The following are the market elements blanketed in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The lookup covers the primary strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional enlargement of the main opponents working in the market on a countrywide and worldwide level.

Key Market Features in Global Market:

The record assessed key market features, consisting of revenue, capacity, price, ability utilization rate, manufacturing rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The learn about additionally provides a thorough evaluation of the most necessary market elements and their most current developments, as nicely as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a range of analytical methodologies, the learn about makes use of in-depth lookup and contrast to current data on the main market gamers and their function inside the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s 5 forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to take a look at the improvement of the primary market players.

