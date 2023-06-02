Pet Grooming Market Size Is Booming So Rapidly | Beaphar, Rolf C Hagen

Global Pet Grooming Market is valued approximately USD 10.53 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.80 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Pet grooming comprises the maintenance of well-being and health of animals. The Pet grooming products include shampoos and conditioners for bathing, combs and brushes for hair cleaning and clippers and Scissors for nail clipping and trimming. Growing pet ownerships and rising trend of pet humanization drives the market growth. As per American Pet Association, 68% of the households in US owned a pet as of 2018.

And as per Canadian Animal Health Institute, the total number of household pet increased in Canada. The pet dog population increased from 7.6 million in 2016 to 8.2 million in 2018 while the pet Cat population amounted to 8.3 million in 2018.

Further rise in concept of pet parenting and increasing disposable income further augments the market growth. Growing use of premium pet products and growing preference for high quality food, high end accessories fuels the market growth. As per American pet products Association, the pet expenditure in USA increased from 69.75 billion in 2017 to 72.56 billion in 2018 and further to 75.38 in 2019. However, increase in concerns about allergies associated with pets impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, introduction of organic products presents a lucrative opportunity for the market.

The regional analysis of global Pet Grooming market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the large pet ownerships along with prevalence of premium pet grooming products. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such rising pet ownerships would create lucrative growth prospects for the Pet Grooming market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Beaphar

Ferplast

Ancol

Rolf C Hagen

Hartz Mountain

Groomer’s Choice

Himalaya Herbal Healthcare

Spectrum Brands

Earthbath

Resco

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Shampoo & Conditioner

Shear & Trimming Tools

Comb & Brush

By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

