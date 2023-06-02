Results of "The Henderson Land Realising Your Imagination Creative Competition" Revealed 　Special Public Exhibition to Connect the Community and Ignite Imagination of the Future

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 2 June 2023 - Henderson Land Group ("Henderson Land" or "the Group") organised the "Realising Your Imagination Creative Competition" last December to encourage communal imagination through creating multimedia artworks with inspiration from the Group's contributions to the city. A total of 17 awards were revealed at the award ceremony held on 31 May, with participation of professionals from the architectural, design, art, and academic fields. "The Henderson Land Realising Your Imagination Interactive Exhibition", a free public interactive exhibition, will showcase the award-winning works and combine the experience of viewing art and collecting NFT souvenirs for the first time from 3 June to 14 June at H Queen's, Hong Kong's first vertical art and architectural landmark. Rich in content integrating concepts of innovative design, people-centric communities and sustainable living, the artworks will continue to spark imagination through multi-channel art engagement activities from the exhibition to social media platforms.



Dr. Martin Lee Ka-shing, Chairman of Henderson Land Group, attends the Henderson Land Realising Your Imagination Interactive Exhibition

Through the fusion of digital art, 270° immersive experience, Augmented Reality technology, and personalised NFT souvenirs, the 12-day art exhibition features award-winning artworks that depict future communities, cityscapes and lifestyles brimming with boundless imagination while taking inspiration from the Group's contributions to the city. The exhibition opens a journey of discovery as it explores new technologies, embraces creativity and promotes a sustainable future.



Dr. Martin Lee Ka-shing, Chairman of Henderson Land Group, said: "Henderson Land is committed to enhancing people's quality of life through innovation. Our community projects encourage the public to unleash their imagination and nurture talent while contributing to a sustainable future. We are delighted to see hundreds of contestants imagine their future way of life, and are deeply inspired by their works. The Group will continue to collaborate with professional teams around the world as we remain committed to promoting innovation, sustainability and people-centricity for a better community."



A nine-member judging panel comprising architects, city planners and art and multimedia professionals selected a champion, a first runner-up and a second runner-up from both Open and Student Groups, as well as three Judges' awards and eight outstanding work awards. Winners were awarded art trips to Europe and/or cash prizes, together with a memorable and unique NFT e-certificate as a token of encouragement.



The Student Group's Champion is a team of three passionate young people who created a short film inspired by the concept of a time capsule. Taking ideations from progressive designs and a people-oriented philosophy, the youths interpret the urban development of Hong Kong as they read a letter sent by their future selves. The Open Group's Champion is a digital artist who took inspiration from ArtLane, Hong Kong's first Urban Art Soho community revitalised with murals by Henderson Land. His artwork utilises Point Cloud, VR and other technologies to experiment with a memory exploration embodying the coexistence between humans and nature for the audience. Please refer to Appendix for descriptions of the award-winning artworks.



"Realising Your Imagination Interactive Exhibition" pioneers viewing and collecting experiences



The exhibition comprises four zones. Zones 1 and 2 "Imagine Your Future" feature a Wheel-Mirror Tree as a point of departure to convey a message of thriving growth by fusing Henderson Land's symbolic eternal wheel with a futuristic mirror design. The Wheel-Mirror Tree incorporates winners' works, which gleaned inspiration from human-centricity and integrated digital technologies such as 3D Scans, VR, microfilms, photography and animation to weave together a reimagined future. Visitors can interact with six selected winning artworks through AR. Zone 3 "Web3.0 Creative Space" leads visitors on an original journey where they can turn their art photos into an NFT collection to be stored in a Henderson Land NFT wallet. Step into a 270° immersive experience in Zone 4 "Immersive Space", where visitors go on a visual journey of the Group's iconic developments such as the International Financial Centre complex and ArtLane to spark further imagination of our city's future development and aspirations in life.



Henderson Land also connects the public to interact on social media platforms, encouraging everyone to imagine the future through art. From 3 June to 14 June, the public may utilise the AR filter at the exhibition and share their preferred future scenarios with the hashtag #RealisingYourImagination and tag @hendersonlandhk on their personal Instagram accounts. Participants will get a chance to receive a souvenir, while five participants with the most inspirational entries will each be rewarded with Matcha Latte Japan Premium Set from an F&B tenant at H Queen's.



In the future, Henderson Land will continue to realise its promises around innovation, sustainability and people. To discover more "Realising Your Imagination" moments, please visit Henderson Land's brand website (https://brand.hld.com/realising-your-imagination/en).



The Henderson Land Realising Your Imagination Interactive Exhibition





Date:

3 – 14 June 2023

Time:

12pm – 8pm

Venue:

9/F, H Queen's, 80 Queen's Road Central, Hong Kong

Admission:

Free admission with a chance to create an NFT souvenir

(limited availability while stocks last)

Details:

https://happenings.hld.com/en/



Hashtag: #hendersonlandhk #HendersonLand #RealisingYourImagination

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Henderson Land Group

Founded in 1976 and listed in Hong Kong since 1981, Henderson Land Development Company Limited is a leading property group with a focus on Hong Kong and mainland China. Henderson Land's portfolio of award-winning landmark projects is the result of close collaboration with some of the world's foremost architects and professionals. Henderson Land has a long-term commitment to sustainability and is a pioneer in green building and sustainable practices which harness innovation and technology to create new, smarter living. The Group is a strong advocate of social responsibility and invests in a broad range of community causes and initiatives. For more information, please visit www.hld.com.