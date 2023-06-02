Alexa
Taiwan promises to assist Tuvalu in struggle against climate change

Tuvalu foreign minister discusses digital nation with MODA Minister Audrey Tang

  254
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/02 20:41
Tuvalu Foreign Minister Simon Kofe visits President Tsai Ing-wen Friday. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will help its diplomatic ally Tuvalu with its fight against the impact of climate change, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) told the Pacific island nation’s foreign minister, Simon Kofe, Friday (June 2).

Kofe, who also heads the ministries of justice and communications, was on a six-day visit to Taiwan. Tuvalu is one of Taiwan’s 13 official allies, having established relations 44 years ago.

Tsai thanked Kofe for his country’s help, including Tuvalu's statements in support of Taiwan’s participation in international organizations. She also said Taiwan will continue its efforts to cut carbon emissions, while assisting Tuvalu in setting up a resilient response system to the threats from climate change.

During Kofe’s visit, the two allies signed agreements covering judicial cooperation, the training of diplomatic personnel, and basic technical cooperation, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported.

On Friday, Kofe also met with Digital Affairs Minister Audrey Tang (唐鳳) to discuss cybersecurity, telecom infrastructure, and digital government. The Taiwanese minister emphasized the similarities between the two countries, including the hurdles they had to face building and expanding telecom networks and underwater cables, per RTI.
Tuvalu
Taiwan-Tuvalu relations
Simon Kofe
Tsai Ing-wen
Audrey Tang
digital nation
climate change
diplomatic allies
cybersecurity

