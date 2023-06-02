Street Cleaning Machine Market Growth Strategy and Industry Share: Market Size 2023 and Company Profiles

The “Global Street Cleaning Machine Market 2023” research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global street cleaning machine market are:

Alfred Karcher GmbH & Co KG

Bortex Industries

Boschung Mecatronic AG

Dulevo SpA

Fayat Group

Global Environmental Products

Hako Group

Kam Avida Enviro Engineers

Kam Avida Enviro Engineers Pvt Ltd

Schwarze Industries

Tennant Company

Others

The global street cleaning machine market revenue was around US$ 731.5 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 2.9 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Street cleaning machines clean the roads in industrial and urban locations near grocery stores, ports, and construction companies. The device is suction-powered and collects trash or minute amounts of leaves, garden debris, grass clippings, soil, sticks, and gravel that pass beneath the vacuum head.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Increase in building activities, an increase in demand for safety, comfort, and a healthy environment, as well as an increase in awareness of cleanliness. Thus, these factors are anticipated to drive the market growth.

The rapid expansion of road networks, rising population, and growing urbanization create new opportunities in the street cleaning machines market.

Project developers and local governments all over the world are looking at mechanized solutions to speed up maintenance work, it is projected to boost the market.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

During the COVID-19 outbreak, several street cleaning machine manufacturers had to halt operations in nations like India, China, and the U.S. Due to the government enacted a lockdown the sales of manufacturers of machines were negatively damaged. Furthermore, a shortage of laborers and raw materials restricted the supply of street cleaning machine equipment. These factors decline the market’s expansion. It is predicted that the reopening of manufacturing facilities and the release of COVID-19 vaccinations are predicted to drive the market.

Regional Insights

Europe is anticipated to dominate the street cleaning machine market in terms of its largest share. Increased investments in infrastructure development in nations like Italy, Germany, and France are predicted to fuel the market in this region. In addition, rapid road network growth, expanding population, and increasing urbanization open up new potential for the street cleaning machines market.

Segmentation Analysis

The global street cleaning machine market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Product Category, Mode of Operation, Business Type and Region.

Segmentation based on Product Type

Walk-behind

Ride-on and truck mounted

Segmentation based on Product Category

Sweepers

Washers

Segmentation based on Mode of Operation

Electric

Manual and ICE

Segmentation based on Business Type

New Sales

Aftermarket

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Street Cleaning Machine Market Research Report Scenario includes:

>The report provides qualitative and quantitative trends of global Street Cleaning Machine Market across type, type of products, service, and geography.

>The report starts with the key takeaways, highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global Street Cleaning Machine Market.

>Provides the research methodology of the study.

>Further provides PEST analysis for each region.

>Highlights the key industry dynamics in the Street Cleaning Machine Market, including factors that are driving the market, prevailing deterrent, potential opportunities as well as future trends. Impact analysis of these drivers and restraints is also covered in this section.

>Discusses the global Street Cleaning Machine Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2031.

