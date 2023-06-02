Fish Finders Market Size 2023: Key Findings, Developing Technologies, and Investment Opportunities

The “Global Fish Finders Market 2023” research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.

The global fish finders market revenue was valued at US$ 503.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 958.4 million by 2031. The market will register a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 11.2% during the forecast period from 6.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Fish finders are also known as Netsonde. In commercial fishing, high-frequency sonar devices are used for locating troops of fish. The device transmits sound waves downward and receives echoes from the bottom of the sea, or intervening schools of fish, also indicating the distance from ship to fish. Two different types are used, one of which is a simple “echo sounder” that points directly downward from the ship and indicates the depth of the water as well as the presence of fish. Complex sonars or scanners send signals in all directions and cover a much wider area for providing more extensive information about the location of the crowd of fish.

Factors Affecting Market Growth

The rise in living standards of people around the globe and the significant increase in consumption of fish products since their high nutritional value has played a major role in fueling the demand for the fish finders market.

The growing concerns regarding the well-being of the marine ecosystem have led to a rise in demand for noise-free fish finders around the world which are projected to provide a better experience for recreational and commercial fishing which is responsible for driving the growth of the market.

Increase in global level competitions where high precision tools, rods, reels, chart plotters, autopilot motors, and waterproof rotors are required will help propel the growth of the global fish finders market.

Emergence of IoT devices in the fish finders industry, the high manufacturing cost of radars, sonar, and high precision interactive displays will hamper the global market.

COVID-19 Pandemic Effect on Market Growth

The COVID-19 impact on the fish finder market is unpredictable and the situation is assumed to remain the same for a few years. The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement stringent lockdowns. This resulted in a sudden decline in traveling, which has affected the fish finder market. However, vaccination enabled the lowering of barriers to economic activity, as well as domestic and international travel. As the restrictions lifted, travel recovered quickly leading to an increase in vehicle commutation, which is expected to boost the fish finder?s market.

Regional Analysis

North America reported a major share of the global market in 2021 and is estimated to grow significant revenue during the forecast period. This is attributed to the high adoption of technologically advanced fish finders market analysis along with the significant presence of major regulatory bodies, companies, and research institutes in the region.

Asia-Pacific is the second largest region after North America, in terms of revenue generation in the fish finders market growth, due to the higher adoption rate of fish finders ultimately boosting the fish finders market size and fish finders market share. Ongoing demand for critical communications, safety in fishing, and large business enterprises in Europe and MEA primarily drives the growth of this market.

Leading Competitors

Lowrance

NorCross Marine Products

Samsung ENC.

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Brunswick Corporation

Deeper UAB

Furuno Electric Co. Ltd.

Garmin Ltd.

GME Pty Ltd

Simrad Yachting

Humminbird

Johnson Outdoors Inc.

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global fish finders market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Equipment Type, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product Type

Networked System

Standalone

Combined

Segmentation based on Equipment Type

Portable

Fixed

Segmentation based on Application

Commercial Fishing

Professional Fishing

Recreational Fishing

Others

Segmentation Based on Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan, South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Brazil

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Fish Finders Market Research Report Scenario includes:

>The report provides qualitative and quantitative trends of global Fish Finders Market across type, type of products, service, and geography.

>The report starts with the key takeaways, highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global Fish Finders Market.

>Provides the research methodology of the study.

>Further provides PEST analysis for each region.

>Highlights the key industry dynamics in the Fish Finders Market, including factors that are driving the market, prevailing deterrent, potential opportunities as well as future trends. Impact analysis of these drivers and restraints is also covered in this section.

>Discusses the global Fish Finders Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2031.

