Disability Insurance Market Emerging Technologies and Applications: Market Insights and Forecasts 2023-2031

The “Global Disability Insurance Market 2023” research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.

Global market success will lead to innovative corporate goals and advantages. The business environment view, product details, and applications further provide insight into the study. Additionally, the report examines each region’s and market participant’s contribution to the market. The market also offers information on import/export statistics, consumer volume, manufacturing capacity, and price analysis.

The global disability market revenue was valued at US$ 3.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 9.2 billion by 2031. The market will register a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 11.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Disability insurance covers the risk of lost income due to the inability to work in the event of a permanent or temporary disability. This type of insurance assists in paying a portion of the lost income as well as medical expenditures if a user were involved in an accident that resulted in a disability. It provides sick leave and disability payments for both short and long-term durations. Generally, disability insurance plans cover total incapacity caused by an accident, either temporary or permanent. If the impairment is just partial, the insurance will pay a percentage of the insured amount based on the severity of the condition.

Factors Affecting Market Growth

Rising awareness about the benefits of disability insurance policies and tax benefits under various sections of the income tax act is driving the growth of the global disability insurance market.

The development of new offers and schemes by insurance companies positively impacts the growth of the disability insurance market.

A lack of awareness among customers is hampering the disability insurance market growth.

COVID-19 Pandemic Effect on Market Growth

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the disability insurance market was negatively impacted due to the lockdown in 2020 and decreasing investment in financial solutions. Furthermore, many small businesses shut down operations due to a lack of funds to sustain in the market and some withheld all investments in advanced business solutions and tools due to the low return on investment. Thus, demand for disability insurance decreased during the COVID-19 lockdown situation.

Regional Analysis

North America dominated the global disability insurance market in 2021 and is expected to retain its stand during the forecast period. Major players that offer advanced solutions are investing heavily in solutions such as faster claim management to offer lucrative opportunities for the market.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to growth in awareness regarding the importance of disability insurance among employers and employees working in dangerous fields.

Leading Competitors

Aegon N.V.

MassMutual

Mutual of Omaha

MetLife Services and Solutions LLC.

Ping An Insurance

Nippon life insurance

Zurich Insurance Group

Asteya

Ahana

Assurity Group Inc.

Allianz SE

Assicurazioni Generali

Aviva plc

AXA Group

Guardian Life Insurance Company

Illinois Mutual

Petersen International Underwriters (PIU)

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global disability insurance market segmentation focuses on Insurance Type, End-User, Coverage Type, and Region.

Segmentation based on Insurance Type

Business Overhead Expense Disability Insurance

Others

Employer Supplied Disability Insurance

Individual Disability Insurance

High Limit Disability Insurance

Segmentation based on End User

Individual

Individual Type

Male

Female

Government

Enterprise

Segmentation based on Coverage Type

Long-Term Disability Insurance

Short-Term Disability Insurance

Segmentation Based on Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan, South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Brazil

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Disability Insurance Market Research Report Scenario includes:

>The report provides qualitative and quantitative trends of global Disability Insurance Market across type, type of products, service, and geography.

>The report starts with the key takeaways, highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global Disability Insurance Market.

>Provides the research methodology of the study.

>Further provides PEST analysis for each region.

>Highlights the key industry dynamics in the Disability Insurance Market, including factors that are driving the market, prevailing deterrent, potential opportunities as well as future trends. Impact analysis of these drivers and restraints is also covered in this section.

>Discusses the global Disability Insurance Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2031.

