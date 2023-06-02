Mobile Wallet Market Industry Analysis and Forecasts 2031: Examining Market Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunities

The “Global Mobile Wallet Market 2023” research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.

Global market success will lead to innovative corporate goals and advantages. The business environment view, product details, and applications further provide insight into the study. Additionally, the report examines each region’s and market participant’s contribution to the market. The market also offers information on import/export statistics, consumer volume, manufacturing capacity, and price analysis.

The global remote tower market revenue was valued at US$ 318.7 million in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 1,033.3 million by 2031. The market will register a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 11.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Remote Tower Systems are a proposed Air Traffic Control Tower (ATCT) solution for the National Airspace System (NAS). An RTS may consist of one or more types of optical sensors and displays. RTS provides Air Traffic Control Specialists (ATCS) with the visual information they need to supply ATCT services. The optical sensors can include, but are not limited, to optical day/night cameras or infrared/thermal cameras. These sensors will be used to replace the information that controllers presently gather by looking out the windows of traditional ATCTs.

Factors Affecting Market Growth

The remote towers will handle the increased passenger traffic at a much lower cost than upgrading and developing traditional air traffic control towers. The need to reduce the costs of air traffic management will drive the demand for remote towers.

Digitalization in air traffic management and a rise in air traffic are expected to create an opportunity for the market in the near future.

Threats of cybersecurity and data breach and lack of standardization are expected to hinder the growth of the global market.

COVID-19 Pandemic Effect on Market Growth

The COVID-19 impact on the remote towers market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force for a few years. The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement stringent lockdowns. As a result of interrupted supply chains and production schedules caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, aviation production and sales suffered severely which negatively impacted the market for remote tower market in 2020.

Governments across the globe implemented strict lockdowns and made social distancing mandatory. However, the vaccination drive enabled the lowering of barriers to economic activity, as well as domestic and international travel. As the restrictions were lifted, travel recovered quickly leading to an increase in air traffic which was expected to boost the market.

Regional Analysis

Europe led the remote tower market in 2022, with the U.K. and Sweden accounting for a significant share of the regional market. The growing demand for remote towers in the European region with the development of new and technologically advanced remote tower components such as high-resolution cameras, panoramic displays, and communication systems are the key factors driving the market in Europe.

Leading Competitors

The major leading competitors in the global remote tower market are:

Leonardo S.P.A

Kongsberg Gruppen

Leidos

Retia A.S

Rohde & schwarz GMBH & co.

DFS deutsche Flugsicherung GMBH

Black box

Becker Avionics GMBH

Adacel

Saab ab

Frequentis group

Thales group

Indra Sistemas

Raytheon Technologies corporation

L3harris technologies

Northrop Grumman corporation

Searidge technologies

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global remote tower market segmentation focuses on Offering, Application, End-User, Operation Type, and Region.

Segmentation Based on Offering

Software and solutions

Hardware

Services

Segmentation Based on Application

Flight Data Handling

Surveillance

Visualization

Communication

Information and Control

Segmentation Based on End User

Commercial Airport

Military Airport

Segmentation Based on Operation Type

Contingency

Single

Multiple

Segmentation Based on Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan, South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Brazil

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

