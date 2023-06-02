Alternate Transportation Market Comprehensive Market Analysis: Size, Technology, and Applications (2023-2031)

The “Global alternate transportation Market 2023” research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.

Global market success will lead to innovative corporate goals and advantages. The business environment view, product details, and applications further provide insight into the study. Additionally, the report examines each region’s and market participant’s contribution to the market. The market also offers information on import/export statistics, consumer volume, manufacturing capacity, and price analysis.

The global alternate transportation market revenue was around US$ 207.7 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 621.9 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Alternate transport is a service that allows users to commute without an automobile. Public transportation, walking, carpooling, and biking are a few well-known examples. It can be used by several passengers concurrently on a sharing basis. This service is frequently structured with several regional offices, which are typically situated close to airports or busy urban areas, and a website to enable online reservations.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The rising popularity of on-demand transportation services, rising auto ownership costs, and rising demand from online booking sources. These factors fuel the market growth.

Introduction of eco-friendly electric cab services and the use of automobile rental management software. Thus, it is anticipated to create opportunities for the market.

The lack of internet access in developing nations, resistance from local transportation providers, and various national government laws are all anticipated to impede the development of the alternative transportation sector.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic creates uncertainty in the market. Governments in several areas have declared entire lockdowns and temporary closures of industries, which has a negative impact on overall production and sales. Additionally, it caused airline delays, travel restrictions, and quarantines, all of which significantly slowed down global supply chains and logistics operations. Due to the closing of stores and enterprises in the majority of the world’s countries, demand for taxi or cab services and, consequently, ride-sharing services has decreased.

Due to the lockdown, fewer people are using ride-sharing services for their everyday commute. Health and safety issues make users prefer to drive their cars, which will limit market growth in 2020. However, as travel restrictions and lockdowns expand globally due to the coronavirus pandemic, major ride-sharing companies like Uber, Ola, Didi, Grab, Lyft, and others are already feeling the strain.

Regional Insights

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the market. The US and Canada are the majority of parent organizations are headquartered. Furthermore, increasing demand from internet booking sources, rising motor ownership prices, and the popularity of on-demand transportation services. These elements support market expansion in this region.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global alternate transportation market are:

AECOM

AeroMobil

AeroVironment

Alternative Transportation Systems

Autel Robotics

Baidu

Carzonrent India Pvt Ltd

Delft Hyperloop

Kespry

Lockheed Martin Corporation

NuTonomy

SpaceX

Tesla Inc

Virgin Hyperloop

Yuneec Holding Ltd

ANI Technologies Pvt Ltd

BlaBlacar

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global alternate transportation market segmentation focuses on Type, Booking Type, Commute Type, Vehicle Type and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Sharing

Renting

Segmentation based on Booking Type

Online

Offline

Segmentation based on Commute Type

Intracity

Intercity

Segmentation based on Vehicle Type

Cars

Motorcycles

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Alternate Transportation Market Research Report Scenario includes:

>The report provides qualitative and quantitative trends of global Alternate Transportation Market across type, type of products, service, and geography.

>The report starts with the key takeaways, highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global Alternate Transportation Market.

>Provides the research methodology of the study.

>Further provides PEST analysis for each region.

>Highlights the key industry dynamics in the Alternate Transportation Market, including factors that are driving the market, prevailing deterrent, potential opportunities as well as future trends. Impact analysis of these drivers and restraints is also covered in this section.

>Discusses the global Alternate Transportation Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2031.

