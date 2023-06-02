Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market Exploring New Opportunities: Market Size, Types, and Forecasts for 2031

The “Global Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market 2023” research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.

Global market success will lead to innovative corporate goals and advantages. The business environment view, product details, and applications further provide insight into the study. Additionally, the report examines each region’s and market participant’s contribution to the market. The market also offers information on import/export statistics, consumer volume, manufacturing capacity, and price analysis.

The global electric scooter and motorcycle market revenue was around US$ 35.9 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 94.9 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Electric motorcycles and scooters are plug-in electric vehicles that have two or three wheels. The two-wheeler’s power source is its rechargeable battery, which also feeds electricity to the motor. Modern bikes and scooters use lithium-ion battery pack which is utilized in the most expensive part of an electric two-wheeler.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Growing government initiatives for electric mobility and consumer preference for using e-bikes as an eco-friendly commuting option. Such factors fuel the market growth.

Investments in the development of new types of electric two-wheeled vehicles and bicycles/scooters that have superior performance characteristics and new technologies for core parts and components. Thus these factors are anticipated to boost the market.

Improvements in infrastructure and the growing innovation of battery technology create a lucrative opportunities in the market.

Due to the high initial cost of scooters and e-bikes and the prohibition of their use in some places. Thus these factors restrain market growth.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant negative impact on the electric scooter and motorcycle market. Due to the government enacted a lockdown global supply chains have suffered significant damage. However, during the pandemic, many businesses have ceased operations and are waiting for better market circumstances. Nevertheless, several business sectors are utilizing this time to expand their operations.

As a result, it is predicted that the e-bike sector would have a substantial increase in sales after COVID-19 in 2021. However, the market would return to normal after 2021, and the demand for e-bikes would increase at a moderate rate. Considering the continuing of safer public and private transportation systems, such as buses, metros, buses, and cab/ride-sharing platforms.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific is predicted to dominate the electric scooter and motorcycle market. The four largest economies in the region are India, China, South Korea, and Japan, and these economies are anticipated to have an impact on the market as a whole. These nations are seeing an increase in the number of new businesses as well as traditional, well-established enterprises in the market.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global electric scooter and motorcycle market are:

AIMA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD

Alta Motors

Ampere Vehicles Pvt Ltd (Greaves Cotton)

Bell Custom Cycles

Blacksmith Electric

Electric Motion

Energica Motor Company S.p.A

Essence Motorcycles

Govecs Group

Harley Davidson

Hero Eco Vehicles Pvt Ltd

Hero Electric

Honda Motors

Husqvarna Motorcycles GmbH

Johammer e-mobility GmbH

KTM AG

Lightning Motorcycles

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global electric scooter and motorcycle market segmentation focuses on Vehicle Type, Battery Type, Range, Power, Vehicle Class, Usage and Region.

Segmentation based on Vehicle Type

E-Scooter/Moped

E-Motorcycle

Segmentation based on Battery Type

Sealed Lead Acid

Lithium-ion

Others

Segmentation based on Range

Less Than 75 Miles

75 Miles to 100 Miles

More Than 100 Miles

Segmentation based on Power

Less Than 3kW

3kW to 5kW

More Than 5kW

Segmentation based on Vehicle Class

Economy

Luxury

Segmentation based on Usage

Commercial

Private

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market Research Report Scenario includes:

>The report provides qualitative and quantitative trends of global Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market across type, type of products, service, and geography.

>The report starts with the key takeaways, highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market.

>Provides the research methodology of the study.

>Further provides PEST analysis for each region.

>Highlights the key industry dynamics in the Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market, including factors that are driving the market, prevailing deterrent, potential opportunities as well as future trends. Impact analysis of these drivers and restraints is also covered in this section.

>Discusses the global Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2031.

