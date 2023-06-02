Electric Capacitor Market Emerging Applications and Technologies: Market Analysis and Forecasts 2023-2031

The “Global Electric Capacitor Market 2023” research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.

Global market success will lead to innovative corporate goals and advantages. The business environment view, product details, and applications further provide insight into the study. Additionally, the report examines each region’s and market participant’s contribution to the market. The market also offers information on import/export statistics, consumer volume, manufacturing capacity, and price analysis.

The global electric capacitor market revenue was around US$ 17.9 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 31.9 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

An electric capacitor, like a rechargeable battery, may produce a static voltage between its plates while storing energy in the form of electrical charge. It has successfully replaced conventional batteries because of its straightforward charging and discharging capabilities and lightweight. Capacitors have become an essential component in the design of practically every electronic device with the development of technology.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Increased smart component demand from developing economies as well as increasing functionality, convergence, and complexity of electronic devices. Such factors drive market growth.

Due to rising disposable income consumer interest in smart products such as wearable technology and smart TVs and ongoing product innovation. Thus, these factors create a positive impact on the market.

Lack of energy storage may slow down the overall market growth.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the electric capacitor market. Due to lockdowns enacted by the government, several manufacturing plants, including those that produced capacitors and other electronic components had to close. The market impact was further impacted by the lack of skilled labor and the scarcity of raw resources brought on by the stringent restrictions on the import and export of products. Many government-funded transmission and distribution projects were also closed, which also had an impact on the market’s expansion.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific dominated the electric capacitor market. Due to rising consumer and wearable electronics demand as well as rising industrial and electronic equipment demand for polymer-based capacitors. The rising use of automation in various industries is also expected to enhance demand for electric capacitors. The market is expanding quickly due to increased Internet of Things (IoT) usage.

In the future, IoT may run on superconductors. Additionally, due to its lightweight design and straightforward charging and discharging capabilities, it has successfully replaced conventional batteries. Capacitors have become an essential part of almost every electronic device with the development of technology. The activities described above will likely play a significant role in the market’s expansion in this region during the projection period.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global electric capacitor market are:

Siemens AG

ABB Ltd

Schneider Electric

Kemet Corporation

Suzhou Maxwell Technologies Co Ltd

AVX Corporation

Cornell Dubilier

Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd

WIMA GmbH

TDK-EPC Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

Panasonic Corp

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global electric capacitor market segmentation focuses on Type, Capacity, Application and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Plastic Film

Ceramic

Aluminum Electrolytic

Others

Segmentation based on Capacity

Low Voltage

High Voltage

o Voltage Range

? 500-1000V

? 1001-7000V

? 7001-14000V

? Above 14000V

Segmentation based on Application

Power Generation

Transmission

Distribution

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Electric Capacitor Market Research Report Scenario includes:

>The report provides qualitative and quantitative trends of global Electric Capacitor Market across type, type of products, service, and geography.

>The report starts with the key takeaways, highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global Electric Capacitor Market.

>Provides the research methodology of the study.

>Further provides PEST analysis for each region.

>Highlights the key industry dynamics in the Electric Capacitor Market, including factors that are driving the market, prevailing deterrent, potential opportunities as well as future trends. Impact analysis of these drivers and restraints is also covered in this section.

>Discusses the global Electric Capacitor Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2031.

