Atopic Dermatitis Market Future Growth Opportunities: Market Size, Types, and Forecasts for 2031

The global atopic dermatitis market revenue was around US$ 5.9 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 22.9 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Atopic dermatitis is a condition that makes the human?s skin itchy and red. It?s common in children but can happen at any age. The symptoms are long-lasting(chronic) and recur often. Atopic dermatitis currently has no known cure. But self-care measures and treatments help reduce itching and protect against new outbreaks.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Rising initiatives from various governments to upgrade the infrastructure of hospitals and clinics with the most modern equipment and advancements in the industries. Such factors drive market growth.

Increase in the number of patients with various skin problems, climatic changes, and rising disposable income in developing and developed nations. Such factors boost market growth.

The rise of advanced medical technologies and the use of novel procedures are improving market growth.

Changes in the economic strategy, a lack of skilled personnel in hospitals and clinics, and other factors constrain market growth.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a slightly negative impact on the market. The government enacted a lockdown and a decrease in frequent clinical visits due to sanitary limitations. Most atopic dermatitis patients maintain their comprehensive care, and they should never halt their oral, biological, or other current treatments without consulting their doctors. On the other hand, due to higher rates of depression and anxiety patients are found to be responsible for an increase in emergency departments.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the atopic dermatitis market in terms of the highest share and is anticipated to continue to do so during the projection period. This is due to the rise in atopic dermatitis prevalence and increased patient awareness of available treatments. Additionally, the market is anticipated to develop due to strong healthcare infrastructure and early uptake of new medications.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global atopic dermatitis market are:

Sanofi SA

Novartis International AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bayer AG

AbbVie Inc

Pfizer Inc

Astellas Pharma Inc

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Asana Biosciences

Dermavant

Eli Lilly

Galderma

Incyte

Viatris

Leo Pharma

Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global atopic dermatitis market segmentation focuses on Drug Class, Mode of Administration, Distribution Channel and Region.

Segmentation based on Drug Class

PDE-4 Inhibitor

Corticosteroids

Others

Biologics

Calcineurin Inhibitors

o Tacrolimus

o Pimecrolimus

Segmentation based on Mode of Administration

Topical

Injectable

Oral

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Atopic Dermatitis Market Research Report Scenario includes:

>The report provides qualitative and quantitative trends of global Atopic Dermatitis Market across type, type of products, service, and geography.

>The report starts with the key takeaways, highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global Atopic Dermatitis Market.

>Provides the research methodology of the study.

>Further provides PEST analysis for each region.

>Highlights the key industry dynamics in the Atopic Dermatitis Market, including factors that are driving the market, prevailing deterrent, potential opportunities as well as future trends. Impact analysis of these drivers and restraints is also covered in this section.

>Discusses the global Atopic Dermatitis Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2031.

