Atopic Dermatitis Market Future Growth Opportunities: Market Size, Types, and Forecasts for 2031

The “Global Atopic Dermatitis Market 2023” research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.
Global market success will lead to innovative corporate goals and advantages. The business environment view, product details, and applications further provide insight into the study. Additionally, the report examines each region’s and market participant’s contribution to the market. The market also offers information on import/export statistics, consumer volume, manufacturing capacity, and price analysis.
The global atopic dermatitis market revenue was around US$ 5.9 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 22.9 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.
Atopic dermatitis is a condition that makes the human?s skin itchy and red. It?s common in children but can happen at any age. The symptoms are long-lasting(chronic) and recur often. Atopic dermatitis currently has no known cure. But self-care measures and treatments help reduce itching and protect against new outbreaks.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
Rising initiatives from various governments to upgrade the infrastructure of hospitals and clinics with the most modern equipment and advancements in the industries. Such factors drive market growth.
Increase in the number of patients with various skin problems, climatic changes, and rising disposable income in developing and developed nations. Such factors boost market growth.
The rise of advanced medical technologies and the use of novel procedures are improving market growth.
Changes in the economic strategy, a lack of skilled personnel in hospitals and clinics, and other factors constrain market growth.
Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic had a slightly negative impact on the market. The government enacted a lockdown and a decrease in frequent clinical visits due to sanitary limitations. Most atopic dermatitis patients maintain their comprehensive care, and they should never halt their oral, biological, or other current treatments without consulting their doctors. On the other hand, due to higher rates of depression and anxiety patients are found to be responsible for an increase in emergency departments.
Regional Insights
North America dominated the atopic dermatitis market in terms of the highest share and is anticipated to continue to do so during the projection period. This is due to the rise in atopic dermatitis prevalence and increased patient awareness of available treatments. Additionally, the market is anticipated to develop due to strong healthcare infrastructure and early uptake of new medications.
Leading Competitors
The leading competitors in the global atopic dermatitis market are:
Sanofi SA
Novartis International AG
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bayer AG
AbbVie Inc
Pfizer Inc
Astellas Pharma Inc
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Asana Biosciences
Dermavant
Eli Lilly
Galderma
Incyte
Viatris
Leo Pharma
Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd
Others
Segmentation Analysis
The global atopic dermatitis market segmentation focuses on Drug Class, Mode of Administration, Distribution Channel and Region.
Segmentation based on Drug Class
PDE-4 Inhibitor
Corticosteroids
Others
Biologics
Calcineurin Inhibitors
o Tacrolimus
o Pimecrolimus
Segmentation based on Mode of Administration
Topical
Injectable
Oral
Segmentation based on Distribution Channel
Hospital Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
Online Pharmacies
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Atopic Dermatitis Market Research Report Scenario includes:
>The report provides qualitative and quantitative trends of global Atopic Dermatitis Market across type, type of products, service, and geography.
>The report starts with the key takeaways, highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global Atopic Dermatitis Market.
>Provides the research methodology of the study.
>Further provides PEST analysis for each region.
>Highlights the key industry dynamics in the Atopic Dermatitis Market, including factors that are driving the market, prevailing deterrent, potential opportunities as well as future trends. Impact analysis of these drivers and restraints is also covered in this section.
>Discusses the global Atopic Dermatitis Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2031.
