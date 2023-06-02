Taiwan donates US$200,000 to Guam for post-typhoon reconstruction

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has donated US$200,000 (NT$6.12 million) to the Guam chapter of the American Red Cross to help with reconstruction after the passage of Super Typhoon Mawar, reports said Friday (June 2).

The storm caused widespread damage to basic infrastructure and to the Pacific island's crucial tourism sector. The devastation also caught the attention of the public in Taiwan, as 115 Taiwanese visitors were stuck in Guam for several days when the airport was closed.

Taiwan’s envoy in the United States territory, Paul Chen (陳盈連), represented the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) to make the official donation. His actions showed not only that “Taiwan can help,” but also that “Taiwan is helping,” CNA reported.

Guam suffered its worst typhoon disaster in 20 years, while Taiwan narrowly escaped the worst of the storm, Chen reportedly said at the donation ceremony. Typhoon Mawar passed east of Taiwan before heading to Japan, without causing any serious damage in Taiwan.

Local officials said the donation from Taiwan was the highest sum they had received in the aftermath of the typhoon. Hundreds of Red Cross volunteers distributed water and food to the victims, and the funds from Taiwan will help with the reconstruction of destroyed homes.