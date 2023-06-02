China's defense minister worried over international support for Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China’s defense ministry expressed concern on Thursday (June 1) over what it called Taiwan’s moves to seek independence with the assistance of foreign allies.

The remarks were made by Tan Kefei (譚克非), spokesperson for the ministry, who was reporting on a closed-door meeting between Chinese Defense Minister Li Shang (李尚) and the Singaporean Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen (黄永宏). Tan’s remarks were particularly notable, because he mentioned Taiwan’s ruling party, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), by name, rather than the typically used phrase of “separatist forces.”

In his statement, Tan emphasized that China will “absolutely not” renounce the use of force in its approach to cross-strait affairs, reported NewTalk. His comments also clearly identified the DPP as the governing party in Taiwan. The South China Morning Post, based in Hong Kong, noted that references to the DPP typically come from the Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO), rather than the Ministry of National Defense.

Tan’s remarks, which allegedly paraphrased Li’s remarks to Ng, were translated by Chinese state-controlled media as follows: “China will never tolerate any attempt by the island's ruling Democratic Progressive Party authorities to ‘solicit foreign support’ while seeking ‘Taiwan independence,’ nor will it accept any efforts by external forces to ‘utilize Taiwan to contain China.”

Tan's press statement is a clear indication that China’s minister of defense expressed concerns to his Singaporean counterpart over Taiwan’s efforts to safeguard its sovereignty with international support. Tan’s direct mention of the DPP also suggests China’s military is worried Taiwan's government may be successful in securing allies ahead of a potential conflict in the Taiwan Strait.



Tan was speaking in Singapore, ahead of the annual Shangri-La Defense Forum to be held from June 2-4. This was Li Shang’s first visit to Singapore as China’s Minister of National Defense. Li is scheduled to address the forum on Sunday (June 4).

Following Li’s meeting with Ng on Thursday, it was announced that Singapore and China will establish a defense hotline to ensure rapid communication between the two defense ministries in the event of emergency situations.



Tan Kefei. (China Ministry of National Defense photo)