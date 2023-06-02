Alexa
Magnitude 4.5 earthquake rattles northeast Taiwan

Tremor struck under Pacific Ocean southeast of Yilan

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/02 18:05
Central Weather Bureau image

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.5 earthquake jolted northeast Taiwan Friday (June 2) afternoon, according to the Central Weather Bureau.

The tremor struck at 5:48 p.m. 25.3 kilometers under the Pacific Ocean 57.9 km southeast of Yilan County Hall. No damage or injuries were immediately reported.

The earthquake's biggest intensity levels, which gauge the actual effect of a quake, reached 2 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale in the area on the border between the counties of Yilan and Hualien, including at the scenic Taroko Gorge.
earthquake
quake
Yilan County
Central Weather Bureau

