Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Nvidia's Jensen Huang to meet with Foxconn's Young Liu

Pair reportedly will discuss deepening cooperation, AI, self-driving vehicles

By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/02 17:43
Nvidia CEO and founder Jensen Huang and Foxconn Chairman Young Liu. (Taiwan News, CNA photos)

Nvidia CEO and founder Jensen Huang and Foxconn Chairman Young Liu. (Taiwan News, CNA photos)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang (黃仁勳) said on Thursday (June 1) he will meet with Foxconn Chair Young Liu (劉揚偉) to discuss deepening cooperation, UDN reported.

Details of the meeting have not yet been made public, but the two business people are reportedly very close, and often meet when Huang visits Taiwan.

Foxconn produces Nvidia’s H100 chip, top-of-the-line graphics cards that are used for developing AI software. They fetch as much as US$40,000 (NT$ 1,225,780) in second-hand markets. The two companies have previously cooperated on producing technology for self-driving cars, and continue to build capaciry in this area.

Huang is in Taiwan and delivered the keynote speech at Taipei tech show Computex earlier this week, after which he told reporters about the upcoming meeting.

Nvidia has been riding high on the back of an AI boom recently, with the company’s value skyrocketing US$184 billion (over NT$5 trillion) in a single day on May 25, making it one of the world’s most valuable companies, behind Apple, Microsoft, Saudi Aramco, Alphabet, and Amazon.
Foxconn
Nvidia
Jensen Huang (黃仁勳)
Young Liu (劉揚偉)
AI
self-driving vehicles
Taiwan technology sector

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s MediaTek to use Cortex-X4 by Arm for new Dimensity chip
Taiwan’s MediaTek to use Cortex-X4 by Arm for new Dimensity chip
2023/05/31 16:27
Taiwan’s Foxconn mulls car battery plants in US, India, Indonesia
Taiwan’s Foxconn mulls car battery plants in US, India, Indonesia
2023/05/31 14:09
Taiwan’s MediaTek teaming up with Nvidia on AI and car technology
Taiwan’s MediaTek teaming up with Nvidia on AI and car technology
2023/05/30 16:28
Taiwan's AI godfather, Nvidia CEO draws massive crowds at Computex
Taiwan's AI godfather, Nvidia CEO draws massive crowds at Computex
2023/05/30 16:00
AI presents 'golden opportunity' for Taiwan companies: Nvidia CEO
AI presents 'golden opportunity' for Taiwan companies: Nvidia CEO
2023/05/29 17:17