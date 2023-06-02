Nvidia's Jensen Huang to meet with Foxconn's Young Liu

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang (黃仁勳) said on Thursday (June 1) he will meet with Foxconn Chair Young Liu (劉揚偉) to discuss deepening cooperation, UDN reported.

Details of the meeting have not yet been made public, but the two business people are reportedly very close, and often meet when Huang visits Taiwan.

Foxconn produces Nvidia’s H100 chip, top-of-the-line graphics cards that are used for developing AI software. They fetch as much as US$40,000 (NT$ 1,225,780) in second-hand markets. The two companies have previously cooperated on producing technology for self-driving cars, and continue to build capaciry in this area.

Huang is in Taiwan and delivered the keynote speech at Taipei tech show Computex earlier this week, after which he told reporters about the upcoming meeting.

Nvidia has been riding high on the back of an AI boom recently, with the company’s value skyrocketing US$184 billion (over NT$5 trillion) in a single day on May 25, making it one of the world’s most valuable companies, behind Apple, Microsoft, Saudi Aramco, Alphabet, and Amazon.