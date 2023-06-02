Alexa
Hyundai Heavy Industries to build 5 LNG container ships for Taiwan's Yang Ming

Ships to be constructed in Ulsan, S Korea, first ship to be delivered by 2026

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/02 16:30
Yang Ming Marine Transport Co. ship (Ministry of Transportation and Communication photo)

Yang Ming Marine Transport Co. ship (Ministry of Transportation and Communication photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries signed a contract earlier this week to manufacture five 15,500 TEU container vessels powered by liquid natural gas (LNG) for the Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation.

On Wednesday (May 31), Yang Ming’s Chief Marine Technology Officer James Jeng (鄭正雄) and Hyundai Heavy Industries’ Executive Vice President Kang Jae-ho signed the contract for the five vessels, with the first ship’s expected delivery set for 2026, according to a press release. The Yang Ming Corporation, based in Keelung, Taiwan, ordered the vessels to meet decreased carbon-emission regulations set by the International Maritime Organization.

The Korea Joongang Daily reported the deal is valued at US$937.3 million (NT$28.7 billion). The vessels will be constructed at Hyundai Heavy Industry’s shipyard in Ulsan, South Korea. Each ship will measure 365 meters in length and 51 meters in width.

According to the press release, the ships will, “be equipped with high-pressure LNG dual fuel main engine and ballast water treatment system to meet the latest environmental regulations.” The ships will also feature state of the art navigational equipment interlinked with a maritime satellite network.

The five new ships will enhance Yang Ming’s fleet of 94 vessels, many of which are also being retro-fitted to reduce carbon-emissions. “These new vessels will, “facilitate greater flexibility in vessel deployment, enhance the company’s overall competitiveness, and provide comprehensive and quality service to customers,” per Yang Ming.

Yang Ming’s Chief Marine Technology Officer James Jeng and Hyundai Heavy Industries’ Executive VP Kang Jae-ho at the signing ceremony, May 31. (Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. photo)
Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp.
Hyundai Heavy Industries
LNG
carbon emissions

