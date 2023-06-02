AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Demonstrators run after police officers fired tear gas during a protest in support of the main opposition leader Ousmane Sonko in Dakar, Senegal, Mond... Demonstrators run after police officers fired tear gas during a protest in support of the main opposition leader Ousmane Sonko in Dakar, Senegal, Monday, May 29, 2023. The clashes came a day after police stopped Sonko's "freedom caravan," traveling from his hometown of Ziguinchor, in the south and where he is the mayor, to the capital, Dakar, where he was forced into a home he has in the city. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)