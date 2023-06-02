Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/06/02 16:05
A Ukrainian soldier fires a mortar at Russian positions on the frontline near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, May 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem ...
People take cover at a metro station during a Russian rocket attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 29, 2023. Explosions have rattled Kyiv during daylig...
An officer of Ukraine's 59th Motorized Brigade controls a drone from a shelter in the suburbs of Donetsk, the site of fierce battles with the Russian ...
Supporters of the President Recep Tayyip Erdogan celebrate in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, May 28, 2023. Turkey's incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdoga...
Supporters of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan celebrate outside his residence in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, May 28, 2023. Turkey's President Recep Tayyi...
Demonstrators run after police officers fired tear gas during a protest in support of the main opposition leader Ousmane Sonko in Dakar, Senegal, Mond...
People select their ballots at a polling station during local elections in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, May 28, 2023. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánche...
People hold a giant Serbian flag during a protest in the town of Zvecan, northern Kosovo, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Hundreds of ethnic Serbs began gath...
Fireworks explode over the Palace drawbridge through the Neva River during celebrations for the 320th anniversary of St. Petersburg, in St. Petersburg...
A spider dangles from the railing of a bridge over the river Main in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Festivalgoers watch the red carpet arrivals for the premiere of the film 'The Old Oak' at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern Franc...
Participants compete in the men's downhill race during the Cheese Rolling contest at Cooper's Hill in Brockworth, Gloucestershire, Monday May 29, 2023...
Serbia's Novak Djokovic, in red, plays a shot against Hungary's Marton Fucsovics during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament ...
Sevilla's team captain Ivan Rakitic lifts the trophy after winning the Europa League final soccer match between Sevilla and Roma, at the Puskas Arena ...
A man in a Buzz Lightyear costume smokes as he arrives to attend the MCM Comic Con at Excel in London, Friday, May 26, 2023. The event is a three-day ...
A stork flies over a meadow in the Taunus region in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany, early Friday, May 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

A Ukrainian soldier fires a mortar at Russian positions on the frontline near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, May 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem ...

People take cover at a metro station during a Russian rocket attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 29, 2023. Explosions have rattled Kyiv during daylig...

An officer of Ukraine's 59th Motorized Brigade controls a drone from a shelter in the suburbs of Donetsk, the site of fierce battles with the Russian ...

Supporters of the President Recep Tayyip Erdogan celebrate in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, May 28, 2023. Turkey's incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdoga...

Supporters of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan celebrate outside his residence in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, May 28, 2023. Turkey's President Recep Tayyi...

Demonstrators run after police officers fired tear gas during a protest in support of the main opposition leader Ousmane Sonko in Dakar, Senegal, Mond...

People select their ballots at a polling station during local elections in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, May 28, 2023. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánche...

People hold a giant Serbian flag during a protest in the town of Zvecan, northern Kosovo, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Hundreds of ethnic Serbs began gath...

Fireworks explode over the Palace drawbridge through the Neva River during celebrations for the 320th anniversary of St. Petersburg, in St. Petersburg...

A spider dangles from the railing of a bridge over the river Main in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Festivalgoers watch the red carpet arrivals for the premiere of the film 'The Old Oak' at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern Franc...

Participants compete in the men's downhill race during the Cheese Rolling contest at Cooper's Hill in Brockworth, Gloucestershire, Monday May 29, 2023...

Serbia's Novak Djokovic, in red, plays a shot against Hungary's Marton Fucsovics during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament ...

Sevilla's team captain Ivan Rakitic lifts the trophy after winning the Europa League final soccer match between Sevilla and Roma, at the Puskas Arena ...

A man in a Buzz Lightyear costume smokes as he arrives to attend the MCM Comic Con at Excel in London, Friday, May 26, 2023. The event is a three-day ...

A stork flies over a meadow in the Taunus region in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany, early Friday, May 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

May 26-June 1, 2023

From the Russia-Ukraine war, elections in Turkey and Spain, and clashes in Senegal, to the French Open tennis tournament and the Europa League soccer final, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by Athens-based photographer Petros Giannakouris.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com