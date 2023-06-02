Alexa
Taiwan's Evergreen Marine hands out NT$600,000 mid-year bonus

Each Evergreen Marine employee to receive 10 to 11 months' salary for mid-year bonus

  295
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/02 15:58
(Evergreen Marine Corp. photo)

(Evergreen Marine Corp. photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan shipping conglomerate Evergreen Marine Corp. said Tuesday (May 30) it will give every employee 10 to 11 months of monthly salary as a mid-year bonus, equivalent to approximately NT$600,000 (US$19,500).

At a shareholder meeting, Evergreen Marine said it was issuing a dividend of NT$70 per share. It added NT$1.918 billion in bonuses would be disbursed to employees.

Early Wednesday (May 31), many employees received a large deposit amounting to 10 to 11 months of monthly pay, reported SET News. With 3,128 employees, that amounts to NT$613,000 per worker, and with an average salary of NT$60,000, that equates to over 10 months' worth of pay.

At the end of 2022, Evergreen Marine handed out 45 months' salary as a year-end bonus and some employees received 52 months' pay for their annual bonus. This amounted to about NT$2 million per employee, the equivalent of an average worker's four-year salary.

Combined with this year's mid-year bonus, it is estimated the year-end bonus will reach 55 to 63 months' salary. This means that some staff members who have only worked for two years can take away 100 months of monthly wages.
