China Medical Supplies Market Report, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast 2022 to 2027

The report also includes a compilation of qualitative and quantitative evaluations made by subject-matter experts in their fields and representatives from various industries found all along the supply chain. China being the world’s second-largest healthcare market, manufactures a wide variety of medical products as well as medically related items to exacting specifications. The China Medical Supplies Market, analyzed by Astute Analytica was valued at US$ 53,963.2 Mn in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 73,228.7 Mn by 2027. The market is registering a CAGR of 5.2% over the projection period 2022-2027.

The key players in the China Medical Supplies Market are Sichuan Nigale Biomedical Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Likang Group Corporation, Shandong Qiaopai Group, Shanghai Johnson & Johnson Co. Ltd., and Suzhou Capsugel Co. Ltd., among others

By Type segment of the China Medical Supplies Market is sub-segmented into: Advanced Wound Dressings

Catheters

Diagnostic Supplies

Dialysis Consumables

Disinfectants

Infusion & Injectable Supplies

Intubation & Ventilation Supplies

Personal Protective Equipment

Radiology Consumables

Sterilization Consumables

Surgical Wound Care

Traditional Wound Care

Wound Care Consumables

Other Medical Supplies By Applicationsegment of the China Medical Supplies Market is sub-segmented into: Cardiology

Infection Control

Radiology

Respiratory

Urology

Wound Care

Other Application By End Usersegment of the China Medical Supplies Market is sub-segmented into: Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory surgical centers

Other end users

