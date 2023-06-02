Pea Protein Ingredients Market Report, Industry Overview, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast 2023 to 2031

Astute Analytica has recently published a comprehensive report on the Pea Protein Ingredients Market, which provides the latest data and insights into the market’s growth prospects and challenges. The report employs various tools, such as constraints and opportunity analysis, to evaluate the potential for new goods and services, helping businesses locate and forecast market opportunities.

The report also includes a compilation of qualitative and quantitative evaluations made by subject-matter experts in their fields and representatives from various industries found all along the supply chain. The global pea protein ingredients market is experiencing significant growth, with revenue projected to increase from US$ 1.4 billion in 2022 to US$ 7.0 billion by 2031 at an estimated CAGR of 19.9%, while its volume growth is anticipated at CAGR 9.3% between 2023 and 2031.

The leading companies in the Pea Protein Ingredients Market include.

A&B Ingredients

AGT Food and Ingredients Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Axiom Foods Inc

Burcon NutraScience Corporation

Cargill Inc.

Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Emsland Group

Farbest Brands

Fenchem Inc.

Glanbia PLC

Ingredion Inc.

Nutri-Pea Ltd.

Puris Foods

Roquette Freres Le Romarin

Shandong Jianyuan Foods Co., Ltd.

The Emsland Group

The Green Labs LLC.

Other Prominent Players

The report continuously monitors the direct impact of COVID-19, including updates on the Omicron mutation study, on the market, in addition to the indirect influence of related industries. The report contains observations on the impact of the pandemic.

Geographical regions are divided into several major categories for production, consumption, revenue (in US dollars), and market share in this analysis. The report discusses the predicted growth of the market in this region between 2021 and 2031.

The segmentation overview of the Pea Protein Ingredients Market includes.

The following are the various segments of the Global Pea Protein Ingredients Market: By Type: Pea Protein Isolates

Pea Protein Concentrates

Textured Pea Protein

Pea Protein Hydrolysate

Pea Flour

Others Pea Protein By Source: Yellow Pea

Green Pea By Form: Dry

Liquid By Application: Nutrition and Health Supplements

Alternative Meat Products

Bakery & Confectionery Products

Dairy Alternatives

Cereals and Snacks

Beverages Ready-to-drink Others

Infant Nutrition

Animal Feed

Personal Care

Others By Region: North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



