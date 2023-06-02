Taiwan's Foxconn to begin producing iPhones in India

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After reports that Foxconn Technology Group is investing in multiple new manufacturing operations outside of China, officials in India confirmed this week the company will establish an iPhone production facility in the state of Karnataka.

The Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development in Karnataka, M.B. Patil said Thursday (June 1) that Foxconn would soon begin operations in the state. Foxconn will begin manufacturing iPhones in Karnataka by April 2024, according to Indian Express.



Patil said that 300 acres of land had been allocated for a Foxconn manufacturing facility in Devanahalli, just north of the capital Bengaluru. The land is currently designated for use as an “Information Technology Investment Region,” and will be handed over to the Foxconn Technology Group for development on July 1.

M.B. Patil, speaking alongside a Foxconn delegation, said the local government would work hard to expedite the development of the facility, and included assurances for water, electricity, and transportation infrastructure.

The total cost of the project is expected to be approximately NT$506 million (US$16.5 million), and will provide the region with around 50,000 new jobs, said Patil. Once the facility is up and running, Foxconn has set an initial target to produce 20 million Apple products per year, per Indian Express.