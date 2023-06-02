Alexa
Captivating immersive exhibition features Taiwan landscapes

Video showcases magnificent scenery around nation

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2023/06/02 15:05
An immersive show "Amazing Formosa" is slated to take place from June 2 to July 9 at Ambi Space One. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A spectacular immersive exhibition, "Amazing Formosa," featuring high-quality photographs of Taiwan landscapes by Malaysian photographer Phong Yap Hui, is set to open at Ambi Space One on Friday (June 2).

Inspired by the deceased Taiwanese documentary filmmaker Chi Po-lin (齊柏林), Phong embarked on his journey as an exchange student in Taiwan, capturing time-lapse films and photographs of the "blue tears" around Matsu island, the northern peak of Hehuanshan, and splendid night views in the capital.

The emerging artist spent a year editing the video and conducted numerous tests in Taipei and Taichung. Phong expressed his joy at the result on social media during the premiere on Thursday.

The video was projected on five walls of Ambi Space One, on the fifth floor of Taipei 101. This venue, dedicated to promoting technology and art, provided the perfect backdrop for the exhibition, which was accompanied by ambient traditional Taiwanese tunes performed by OneSong Orchestra.

Acer Co-Founder Stan Shih (施振榮), also the founder of the venue, humorously said that while visitors can view the entire Taipei cityscape from the building's observatory, they can experience the entirety of the island within the exhibition space.

Although unable to attend the premiere due to being in New Zealand, Phong shared in a video clip his moments of contemplating giving up during the journey, which involved encounters with supernatural events, animal attacks, and his family's lack of understanding.

Additionally, the exhibition offers sessions featuring local delicacies and provides discounts for companies booking events. For more information, visit the website.

(Taiwan News, Lyla Liu video)
Amazing Formosa
immersive exhibition
Ambi Space One
digital art
documentary
nature
landscape
filmmaker
photographer

